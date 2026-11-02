CABC Warns of Harmful Online Narratives Ahead of South Africa Local Elections

The Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change identifies 79 dangerous social media posts regarding foreign nationals and election integrity ahead of the November 4 vote.

The Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change has issued a serious warning regarding the rise of potentially dangerous online narratives surrounding the upcoming South Africa local government elections. This alert comes as the nation prepares for polling day on November 4, where concerns about the potential influence of foreign nationals on voting outcomes have begun to surface prominently in digital spaces.

Tracking Dangerous Social Media Posts

The Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change's High-Risk Events Monitoring programme has documented seventy-nine harmful posts across various platforms over a specific seven-day period. The monitoring window covered the dates between October 22 and October 29, capturing a surge in activity that the organization now considers a threat to public order and electoral integrity. These specific posts included direct calls for citizens to gather at polling stations to prevent foreign nationals from exercising their right to vote.

Also read Iran warns next war with US could be longer as Trump threatens further strikes

The data released by the organization reveals that out of the seventy-nine classified harmful posts, fifty-one were identified as mis- or disinformation. Additionally, thirty-three posts were categorized as hate speech, and twelve were classified as incitement to violence. These specific numbers highlight the severity of the online hostility directed at both electoral processes and migrant communities in the lead-up to the vote.

Public Engagement and Viral Reach

The digital footprint of these harmful narratives was significant, with the tracked posts attracting approximately 546,600 views across the monitored platforms. Social media users engaged heavily with this content, generating twenty-nine thousand six hundred likes, four thousand one hundred shares, and one thousand three hundred fifty comments during the tracking period. This high level of engagement suggests that the narratives are not isolated incidents but are gaining traction among a broad audience.

Advertisement

The Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change clarified that these findings reflect the presence of potentially harmful content rather than independently verified evidence of coordinated physical violence or organized criminal activity. However, the organization cautioned that the sheer volume of engagement indicates a growing risk that unverified claims could translate into real-world confrontations or intimidation tactics at voting stations.

Allegations Against Electoral Commission

A central theme in the identified narratives involves unsubstantiated allegations that the Independent Electoral Commission could manipulate election results to favor specific political parties. Social media users have questioned the credibility of the commission, with some posts alleging collusion between the African National Congress and the electoral body. These claims often suggest that any potential victory for the African National Congress or the Democratic Alliance could only be achieved through rigging.

Furthermore, speculation has arisen that delays in announcing official results could create windows of opportunity for vote manipulation. The Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change stressed that while questioning electoral institutions is a form of political discourse, presenting unsupported allegations as fact undermines public confidence. The organization noted that such claims provide a ready-made explanation for any election result that dissidents may dislike, thereby eroding trust in the democratic process.

Fictional Migrant Voting Theories

Another prominent and dangerous narrative involves false claims that foreign nationals are being mobilized to influence electoral outcomes in favor of the African National Congress and the Economic Freedom Fighters. Posts allege that South Africans are being replaced by foreign nationals and that the Department of Home Affairs is issuing identity documents to migrants in Cape Town to skew the vote. These theories are completely unsubstantiated and conflate immigration status with eligibility to vote.

Advertisement

The Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change described these claims as a risk that could deepen hostility towards migrant communities. Specific posts encouraged South Africans to gather at polling stations on November 4 to physically prevent foreign nationals from voting for the African National Congress and the Economic Freedom Fighters. One such post garnered three thousand three hundred sixty-six views, indicating a specific intent to disrupt the voting process.

Platform Distribution and Future Monitoring

Of the seventy-nine potentially harmful posts, seventy-seven were recorded on X, with one post each originating from TikTok and Facebook. The Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change noted that this sample is heavily skewed towards X and therefore cannot be regarded as fully representative of South Africa's broader online conversations. The monitoring data was collected through Brandwatch and SentiOne, covering platforms including X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Reddit.

Beyond the seventy-nine high-risk posts, the organization recorded more than fifteen thousand three hundred ten election-related mentions from six thousand four hundred twenty-six unique authors. The volume of discussions increased steadily from October 25, with illegal immigration emerging as the leading topic of frustration for online users. Further assessment is necessary before drawing definitive conclusions about the coordination or real-world impact of these narratives.