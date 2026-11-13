BYD launches Denza luxury brand in India with D9 and Z9 GT EVs

BYD launched its luxury brand Denza in India, introducing the seven-seater D9 electric SUV and the Z9 GT performance EV to compete with Mercedes-Benz and Toyota in the country's small but growing luxury car market.

Chinese automaker BYD launched its luxury brand Denza in India on Friday, entering the country's small but growing luxury car segment. The move puts BYD in direct competition with established rivals such as Mercedes-Benz and Toyota Motor.

BYD introduced two Denza models at the launch. The first is the D9, a seven-seater electric SUV that will compete with the Mercedes V-Class and the Toyota Vellfire. The second is the Z9 GT, a four-door performance EV. The Denza D9 will be priced at $95,600, equivalent to about R1.6-million.

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Denza Models And Pricing Details

The Z9 GT will be priced at $166,600, or roughly R2.82-million. Rajeev Chauhan, senior vice-president at BYD India, said in a statement after the launch: With this brand, we are taking an important step towards addressing the growing demand for distinctive luxury mobility experiences. The launch event featured senior BYD India executives. Shrirang Joshi, vice president and national sales head of BYD India Private Ltd, attended.

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Rajeev Chauhan, vice president of the EPV Business at BYD India Private Ltd, was also present. Luo Schwey, head of marketing for BYD Asia Pacific, Auto Sales Division, joined them. The executives posed with the Denza D9 at its launch. BYD launched Denza in Europe earlier this year.

Luxury Market Expansion Strategy

The brand was introduced there to bolster BYD's premium image and enhance profitability. The company is now setting its sights on India, where Mercedes is the biggest seller of luxury cars. Mercedes reported record revenue in India in 2025, driven by strong demand for its high-end models, those priced above $159,000. Hyundai, which entered India more than two decades ago, will launch its luxury Genesis brand in the country next year.

That will add another competitor to the premium segment. India's luxury car market remains small. It makes up just more than 1% of the country's total passenger car sales, which reached 4.4-million units in 2025. The segment is limited mainly because luxury models are largely imported and subject to high tariffs.

Even so, the luxury market is increasingly attractive. Margins are higher and there is less competition, which encourages brands to expand their presence. BYD already sells its mass market and premium passenger cars in India.

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Import Tariffs And Factory Rules

However, India's strict investment rules for countries sharing its land border have restricted BYD from bringing money into the country to set up a factory. As a result, BYD continues to import cars from China. Those imports face tariffs of up to 100%.