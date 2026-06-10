BYD Chairman Issues Ambitious Growth Forecast Amid Share Decline

Chairman Wang declares BYD will be world's largest car maker in five years, emphasizing battery output expansion and export growth after a steep share price fall.

Chairman Wang Chuanfu assured investors at BYD 's annual shareholder meeting in Shenzhen that the electric‑vehicle maker expects to become the world's largest automaker within five years.

The keynote address was delivered amid a steep fall in the company's share price, which has dropped more than 45% from its peak in Hong Kong and 33% on the Shenzhen exchange over the last twelve months. Wang reiterated BYD's strategy of expanding output of its second‑generation Blade Battery, a technology that he identified as the main bottleneck that must be cleared to achieve the company's ambitious growth targets.

He also highlighted the firm's strong export performance and continued technological advancements in battery chemistry and fast‑charging infrastructure, all of which he believes will drive further domestic and international sales. BYD enjoyed a robust 2025, ranking sixth globally with 4.6 million vehicles sold.

However, domestic sales have struggled due to intensified competition from other Chinese manufacturers. To reach the top position, BYD would need to surpass Toyota, which sold more than twice as many vehicles in 2025. Toyota's overseas market share has eroded in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and other key regions where Chinese brands have gained traction.

BYD's exports between January and May rose 65% year‑on‑year, with Brazil, the UK, and Australia emerging as its largest markets, helped in part by lower trade barriers compared with some rivals. Following the presentation, BYD confirmed its commitment to this target but declined to comment on additional details discussed at the meeting, leaving the market to interpret how the company plans to accelerate production and capture more global market share.

Nevertheless, Wang's ambitious forecast is intended to reassure shareholders and boost confidence after a difficult year marked by falling profitability, rising production costs, and a more competitive landscape. Economists suggest that BYD's focus on advanced battery technologies and aggressive export strategies could give it a decisive edge if it can maintain momentum and scale up production to meet the projected demand in 2025 and beyond





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