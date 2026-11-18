Veerle Buurman's late strike gives Chelsea a vital 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain, propelling them to the summit of the UEFA Women's Champions League league phase standings.

Chelsea women secured the top spot in the UEFA Women's Champions League league phase table following a narrow 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday. The decisive moment arrived in the eighty-seventh minute when Dutch defender Veerle Buurman scored the only goal of the match. This crucial result moved Chelsea one point ahead of last year's runners-up Lyon, who are scheduled to face Arsenal on Thursday.

Key Details of Chelsea's Late Victory

The victory was achieved through a moment of individual brilliance late in the game. Buurman's intervention in the eighty-seventh minute proved sufficient to defeat the French side and claim three vital points. The win places Chelsea ahead of other top contenders in the early stages of the competition, including champions Barcelona, who face Servette in their upcoming fixture.

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Chelsea midfielder Keira Walsh highlighted the team's mindset before the match. Walsh stated that the squad explicitly discussed the desire to finish the evening at the top of the standings. Her comments underscore the strategic importance of this specific result for the English club's ambitions in the tournament.

Stakeholder Reactions and Strategic Goals

The positioning of the top teams remains highly competitive, with Manchester City and Real Madrid also securing important results. Manchester City moved up to fourth place in the Champions League table. They currently sit on nine points, equal to Real Madrid but ahead on goal difference. This status keeps them firmly in contention for the later stages of the competition.

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Real Madrid also earned a vital three points in their respective match. Danish forward Signe Bruun was instrumental in their success, scoring twice in a 3-1 victory over Inter Milan. Her contributions included a goal from open play and a penalty, helping the Spanish club maintain pressure on the league leaders.

Broader Impact on League Standings

The outcomes of Wednesday's matches significantly altered the landscape of the league phase. Inter Milan's defeat was compounded by a red card received by Karolina Vilhjalmsdottir just three minutes before halftime. This numerical disadvantage hindered their ability to counter the attacking threat posed by Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Juventus also demonstrated resilience by overcoming a challenge from OH Leuven. The Italian club secured a 2-0 win thanks to late goals from Annamaria Serturini and Matilde Pavan. These two efforts came within the final six minutes of the match, sending Juventus to sixth place in the standings.

What Comes Next for the Leaders

Manchester City's path to victory involved contributions from multiple players. Hemp scored the opening goal with a deflected shot in the fifty-sixth minute. She also assisted Jamaica striker Shaw, who added the second goal in the seventy-seventh minute. These combined efforts ensured City maintained their competitive edge.

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The immediate future of the league phase hinges on the upcoming fixtures of the top contenders. Lyon's match against Arsenal and Barcelona's game against Servette will determine if Chelsea can maintain their sole lead. The intense competition among the elite teams ensures that every point collected in these early rounds carries significant weight for the remainder of the tournament.