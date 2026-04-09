Buttler's Fifty Guides Gujarat Titans to Thrilling Last-Ball Victory Over Delhi Capitals in IPL

Jos Buttler's impressive 52 helped Gujarat Titans secure a dramatic one-run victory against Delhi Capitals in a thrilling IPL encounter. David Miller's late hitting for Delhi was not enough as a last-ball run-out sealed Gujarat's win.

England's Jos Buttler found his form with a commanding 52, contributing significantly to the Gujarat Titans ' thrilling victory over the Delhi Capitals in a nail-biting, last-ball finish in the 2026 IPL . The match, played on Wednesday, witnessed a see-saw battle where fortunes swung until the very last delivery. David Miller , playing for Delhi, appeared poised to clinch victory for his team, but a crucial decision to refuse a single on the penultimate ball ultimately cost them the win.

Needing two runs to win, Miller opted against taking the single, and Prasidh Krishna, the bowler, capitalized on the situation by cleverly deceiving Miller with a slow delivery on the final ball. Miller missed his shot, and wicketkeeper Buttler, seizing the opportunity, hit the stumps to run out Kuldeep Yadav, who was desperately trying to scramble for the single that would have forced a super over. This dramatic end underscored the high stakes and unpredictable nature of T20 cricket.\Buttler's impressive performance was particularly noteworthy as it marked a return to form after a period of struggles. His previous form included a disappointing T20 World Cup campaign in India and Sri Lanka where he was unable to fully live up to expectations. Buttler's innings provided the foundation for Gujarat's impressive total of 210-4. In response, Delhi Capitals put up a valiant fight, finishing at 209-8 in their allotted 20 overs. The chase was propelled by an explosive unbeaten 41 from Miller and a brilliant 92 by KL Rahul. The one-run victory for Gujarat provided them a much-needed boost, marking their first win of the season after two earlier defeats. Delhi, on the other hand, suffered their first loss after securing victories in their initial two matches. Buttler's innings saw him take off quickly with a boundary on the fourth ball. He followed it up with four additional sixes in his brisk 27-ball knock. His innings eventually ended when he was bowled by left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav after misjudging a long-hop delivery. Buttler, at 35, had expressed his continued hunger for runs and his desire to play at the highest level, making this performance all the more significant. He told AFP at the start of the tournament, that he still has the energy and motivation to play at the highest level.\The match saw other notable batting performances that significantly influenced the flow of the game. Gujarat's captain, Shubman Gill, also found his form, contributing a solid 70 runs after missing the previous match. He formed a strong 60-run partnership with Buttler, then added another 104 runs with Washington Sundar, who scored a well-compiled 55 for his first IPL half-century. Delhi's chase started brightly with an opening stand of 76 runs between Pathum Nissanka, who scored 41, and KL Rahul. However, their innings faltered as wickets fell at regular intervals. Nissanka narrowly missed out on a half-century and leg-spinner Rashid Khan made a crucial impact, taking two wickets in consecutive balls in the tenth over, sending Nitish Rana and Sameer Rizvi back to the pavilion early. Miller was forced to retire hurt earlier in the innings but he returned to the crease later on to ignite the chase with some powerful hitting, including a six that reached the third tier of the ground. The final over was filled with tension, with Delhi needing 13 runs to win. They lost a wicket before Miller smashed a six off Krishna, but ultimately fell short when Kuldeep Yadav was run out on the last ball, resulting in Gujarat's dramatic victory





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