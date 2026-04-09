Buttler Finds Form, Guides Gujarat Titans to Victory Against Delhi Capitals in IPL Thriller

Jos Buttler's stellar performance, including a quick-fire half-century, helped the Gujarat Titans secure their first win in the IPL, defeating the Delhi Capitals in a nail-biting finish. Buttler's innings, coupled with his crucial contribution behind the stumps, showcased his experience and resilience. The win marked a turning point for Gujarat, who are looking to regain their winning form.

Jos Buttler , the former England white-ball captain, demonstrated resilience and finally reaped the rewards for his perseverance with a brilliant performance in the Gujarat Titans ' victory against the Delhi Capitals on Wednesday. Having endured a period of low scores, including just 87 runs across eight innings in the recent Twenty20 World Cup, Buttler showed signs of a turnaround in the initial stages of the Indian Premier League ( IPL ) with scores of 38 and 26 in his first two games.

His performance against Delhi was the highlight, as he smashed 52 runs off a mere 27 deliveries. This impressive innings included five perfectly timed sixes, propelling Gujarat to a formidable total of 210 for 4 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Beyond his batting prowess, Buttler's composure and presence behind the stumps proved to be equally crucial in a thrilling, last-ball finish. Facing the pressure of a final-ball scenario, with Delhi needing two runs to tie the score, Buttler's quick thinking and skillful execution were instrumental in securing the win for Gujarat. David Miller's attempt to run a single off the last ball, after failing to connect with Prasidh Krishna's slow bouncer, was thwarted by Buttler. He collected the ball and, with a swift underarm throw, broke the stumps, running out Kuldeep Yadav and sealing Gujarat's victory in a nail-biting encounter. This win marked Gujarat's first success in the tournament after three matches.\The match was not only a personal triumph for Buttler but also a significant boost for Gujarat, who are looking to re-establish their dominance in the IPL. Buttler, reflecting on his performance, expressed his relief and satisfaction with the victory. He humorously acknowledged the role of luck in the team's triumph, saying, 'Great to get the win, blind squirrels and all that.' He continued, 'Very lucky throw but, obviously delighted. We desperately needed a win, glad we managed to sneak through.' The significance of his return to form was also evident in his comments. Buttler, who is 35 years old, expressed feeling good and having been searching for runs for a while. He added that he had felt in good touch since arriving. This feeling, and the fact that he has experienced periods of low runs before, seemed to give him confidence that his form would come back. His experience in the game has taught him that with perseverance, things will eventually improve. Buttler's experience and mindset clearly played a crucial role in his ability to stay composed and contribute effectively to the team's performance, especially in high-pressure situations. The successful outcome of this match is a testament to the fact that his experience and commitment to the team is still very valuable.\The Gujarat Titans' victory against Delhi Capitals marked a crucial turning point in their IPL campaign. This win propelled them to the sixth position in the standings, providing them with a much-needed boost in confidence and momentum. The team, which had previously won the IPL title in their debut season in 2022, now has the opportunity to build on this success and climb further up the ranks. Buttler's performance, combined with the team's overall strategic execution, provided a blueprint for future games. The team's ability to maintain composure under pressure and execute their plans in critical moments was a hallmark of the victory. Buttler's calm influence, coupled with the team's collective effort, demonstrated their potential to perform at the highest level in the tournament. The next challenge for Gujarat is a match against the Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday. They would be hoping to keep the winning momentum going as the tournament progresses. This fixture will be an opportunity for them to further solidify their position in the standings and showcase their competitive spirit. With Buttler back in form and the team's overall performance improving, the Gujarat Titans are poised to make a strong impact in the remaining matches of the season. They have a great squad and are sure to fight hard and give it their all. The team will be aiming to get another win and climb up the table





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