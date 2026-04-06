Businessman Bonelala Mgudlwa to Appeal Tribunal Ruling on PPE Contracts

Businessman Bonelala Mgudlwa plans to challenge the Special Tribunal's judgment declaring his company's PPE contracts unlawful. He has also distanced his wife, Anele Mdoda, from the matter. The contracts, awarded by the Mpumalanga Department of Health, were valued at over R14 million.

Businessman Bonelala Mgudlwa is set to appeal the Special Tribunal 's judgment concerning the awarding of personal protective equipment (PPE) contracts during the COVID-19 pandemic. The ruling, which declared the contracts unlawful and ordered the repayment of profits, has been contested by Mgudlwa, who has vowed to challenge the decision in the High Court.

Furthermore, Mgudlwa has taken steps to distance his wife, media personality Anele Mdoda, from the ongoing matter, clarifying that she has no involvement in the business activities under scrutiny. The case revolves around two PPE contracts awarded by the Mpumalanga Department of Health, sparking significant public interest and scrutiny of the procurement processes employed during the height of the health crisis.\The Special Tribunal's judgment focused on irregularities surrounding the awarding of the contracts, which involved the supply of surgical masks and protective jumpsuits and were worth over R14 million. Investigations conducted by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) revealed several procurement breaches, including bypassing bid evaluation committees, sole-sourcing without competitive bidding, non-compliance with transversal contracts, and the appointment of a supplier lacking a valid SAHPRA license. The Tribunal concluded that the contracts were irregularly awarded and benefited Tark Group (Pty) Ltd, co-owned by Mgudlwa and Katleho O’Hara Mokonyane. In response, Mgudlwa has maintained his company’s compliance with all applicable regulations, highlighting the urgency of the need for medical supplies during the pandemic and asserting that his company possessed the logistical capacity and operational capability to efficiently distribute goods. He emphasized that the products met all specifications, were approved for use, and that there was no evidence of financial loss to the State. He stated that the supply was facilitated through an authorized and SAHPRA-licensed entity responsible for quality control and approval. He also noted that the Department of Health was responsible for leading the procurement processes and plays a central role in this dispute. Mgudlwa has strongly disagreed with the Tribunal’s findings, arguing his company acted within the legal framework given the unique circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic.\In his statement, Mgudlwa expressed his firm disagreement with the Tribunal's decision and announced plans to pursue an appeal and/or review in the High Court, where he intends to present all relevant issues. He stressed the importance of fair and accurate reporting and requested media, stakeholders, and the public to exercise responsibility and avoid implicating uninvolved parties in the matter. This plea was partly in response to growing public speculation about his wife's involvement, which he categorically denied. He asserted that their relationship commenced much later than the period covered by the investigation into the PPE contracts. The case underscores the critical need for transparency and adherence to due process in government procurement, especially during times of crisis. The appeal process in the High Court is anticipated to shed further light on the specific details of the procurement procedures and the legal arguments presented by all parties involved. Mgudlwa’s insistence on appealing the ruling signifies his dedication to defending the actions of his company, while also highlighting the complexities associated with the swift provision of essential medical resources during a time of significant public health challenges. The case also brings attention to the scrutiny public officials and business people face regarding state contracts





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Bonelala Mgudlwa PPE Contracts Special Tribunal Mpumalanga Department Of Health Procurement Irregularities

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