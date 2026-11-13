Business Unity South Africa Pushes for Air Quality as Economic Priority

Business Unity South Africa partners with the Clean Air Fund to urge companies to prioritize air quality, linking environmental health to operational sustainability and economic productivity.

Business Unity South Africa, collaborating with the Clean Air Fund, is actively advocating for corporate entities to elevate air quality from a mere regulatory checkbox to a central pillar of long-term operational sustainability. This strategic push aims to reshape how South African businesses perceive and manage their environmental footprint, framing cleaner air as a critical driver of economic resilience rather than just a compliance obligation.

Economic Argument for Cleaner Air

Tshiamo Nokwane, an environment policy specialist at Business Unity South Africa, contends that air quality is fundamentally an economic issue that directly influences business viability. She argues that while regulatory obligations are important, the broader implication of air quality extends to the health of the workforce and the overall conditions in which commercial operations function.

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Nokwane emphasizes that poor air quality impacts human health, which in turn reduces business productivity. By connecting air quality directly to the economy, the initiative seeks to convince business leaders that investing in cleaner air is essential for maintaining competitive operations and ensuring the longevity of their enterprises in a resource-constrained environment.

CSIR Research Drives Strategic Shift

To support this paradigm shift, Business Unity South Africa has commissioned two significant research projects from the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, known as CSIR. These initiatives, titled the Air Quality Emissions Reporting Guideline and the Air Quality Economic Impact Study, are designed to provide companies with the tools necessary for proactive emissions management and better decision-making.

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Mogesh Naidoo, a research scientist at CSIR, explains that the goal is to move the conversation beyond simple regulatory compliance toward informed reporting. The research aims to help companies identify practical and economical opportunities for improvement, thereby transforming air quality management into a value-generating activity rather than a cost center. These insights were further detailed in an episode of the Business Day Spotlight podcast featuring both Nokwane and Naidoo.

Standardizing Emissions Reporting Frameworks

The Air Quality Emissions Reporting Guideline leverages international best practices to create a consistent reporting framework that complements, rather than duplicates, existing regulatory requirements. Naidoo notes that while South Africa has detailed compliance rules, broader environmental reporting remains largely voluntary, creating inconsistencies that hinder clear understanding by national government and international funders.

Transparent and consistent reporting enables external stakeholders to accurately assess a business's environmental impact. Naidoo highlights that funding for greenhouse gas mitigation is closely linked to air quality because the same industrial processes that emit carbon dioxide also release harmful air pollutants. By clearly demonstrating their emissions profiles, companies can better attract support for mitigation strategies that address both issues simultaneously.

Bridging the Capacity Gap for SMEs

A major focus of the new guideline is addressing the disparity in technical capacity between large corporations and smaller enterprises. While large businesses often have the resources to measure and report emissions, smaller businesses frequently lack the expertise to do so effectively. The guideline aims to provide these smaller entities with a practical starting point for understanding their emissions origins and measurement methods.

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To ensure the framework is viable across different sectors, Business Unity South Africa and CSIR recognize that a prescriptive mandate is ineffective due to sectoral differences. Instead, they plan to conduct pilots with identified individual businesses. These pilots will walk companies through the reporting process to test its effectiveness, identify areas for improvement, and highlight operational wins.

Quantifying the Cost of Inaction

The Air Quality Economic Impact Study complements the reporting guidelines by providing evidence on the financial consequences of poor air quality. The study illustrates how environmental degradation places a heavy burden on public health and the broader economy, leading to corporate losses through increased sick days and reduced overall productivity.

Mogesh Naidoo points out that workforce efficiency is diminished not only by absenteeism but also by presenteeism, where employees work while unwell, resulting in lower output. The study acknowledges methodological limitations in estimating these economic impacts, particularly the variability of pollution levels, such as the distinct difference in air quality between Sandton and Alexandra in Johannesburg, but underscores the importance of communicating these uncertainties to policymakers and business leaders.