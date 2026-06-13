Business Systems Manager Job Description

The Business Systems Manager is a key role within an organisation, responsible for overseeing the implementation, optimisation, integration, and ongoing support of core business systems. The role requires strong systems management expertise, business process understanding, analytical capability, and excellent stakeholder engagement skills.

The Business Systems Manager is responsible for overseeing the implementation, optimisation, integration, and ongoing support of core business systems within the organisation. This role requires strong systems management expertise, business process understanding, analytical capability, and excellent stakeholder engagement skills.

The primary objective is to ensure that all business systems operate reliably, securely, and efficiently while continuously improving to support business growth and operational excellence. Key responsibilities include project and implementation oversight, governance and compliance, and contact with stakeholders. To be successful in this role, the candidate should have a bachelor's degree in information systems, computer science, business IT, or a related field, and relevant experience in business systems management, IT operations, or application support.

The candidate should also have project management skills, knowledge of the software development life cycle, and experience with reporting tools such as Power BI or Tableau. Additionally, the candidate should be able to work with cross-functional stakeholders and lead teams. The Business Systems Manager will ensure that all business systems are aligned with operational needs, support efficient business processes, and contribute to overall business strategy.

The role will also involve managing access controls, audits, and system documentation, providing coaching, mentorship, and performance management, and identifying opportunities for automation and optimisation





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Business Systems Manager Job Description Systems Management IT Operations Application Support

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