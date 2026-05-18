Business Leadership SA CEO says reform acceleration needed to fight high unemployment rate

Business Leadership SA CEO Busi Mavuso emphasizes the need for reform acceleration in the critical logistics sector to tackle the declining unemployment rate. She highlights the surging unemployment rate and the importance of efficient logistics and competitive export prices.

Business Leadership SA CEO Busi Mavuso says reform acceleration in the crucial logistics sector is non-negotiable if South Africa is to realize economic growth that will absorb the "depressing" unemployment rate .

The surging unemployment rate to 32.7% in the first quarter, up from 31.4% in the previous quarter, brings the number of unemployed people to 8.1-million. Mavuso hopes that reforms will turn it around. Growth is the only path to creating the jobs needed. Encouraging signs of progress with data showing a total of 8,630 vessels called at South Africa's ports, setting a level not seen for 15 years





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South Africa Busi Mavuso Business Leadership SA Albertina Pakalitha Ntwane Cosatu Cosatu SA Unemployment Rate South African National Editors Forum South African Digital Forum South African Science And Technology Editors F South African Water And Sanitation Editors For NNFF Nobelium Innovation Forum South African Sustainable Development Editors South African Institute Of Municipal Affairs E South African Institute Of Business Journalism South African Conservative Editors Forum Morne Philander

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