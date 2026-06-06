Business Intelligence and Analytics Specialist Role: Designing Data-Driven Solutions for Strategic Decision-Making

A detailed overview of the responsibilities, required skills, and qualifications for a Business Intelligence and Analytics Specialist position, focusing on dashboard development, data modeling, and advanced analytics to support operational and strategic business decisions.

The role of a Business Intelligence and Analytics Specialist is central to modern organizations seeking to leverage data for competitive advantage. This specialist designs, develops, and delivers trusted business intelligence and data analytics solutions that underpin operational, commercial, and strategic decision-making.

Core responsibilities include dashboard development, data modelling, advanced analytics, report automation, and data preparation. The position demands the application of analytical rigour to complex data sets, the generation of actionable insights, and the promotion of data literacy across the business to foster informed decisions and continuous improvement. The specialist builds stakeholder-focused dashboards using tools like Power BI, Looker Studio, Advanced Excel, and Power Query to monitor performance, trends, and business KPIs.

They translate reporting and analytics requests into structured outputs by developing data models, analytical logic, and fit-for-purpose dashboard and insight solutions. Data from multiple systems and files is cleaned, transformed, consolidated, and prepared using Power Query, Excel, and other tools, with basic SQL querying where necessary. The role also supports the design and use of Power Apps-based solutions to improve data capture, workflow efficiency, reporting processes, and end-user interaction.

Predictive, trend-based, and scenario-driven reports and models are developed using historical and current data to support planning, forecasting, and proactive decision-making, applying statistical and analytical techniques as required. Additionally, the specialist validates data accuracy, investigates inconsistencies, documents business logic, and strengthens reporting governance, data quality, and trust in outputs.

Close collaboration with stakeholders is essential to understand evolving business needs, deliver ad hoc and recurring reports, translate complex analytical findings into accessible narratives, and present insights in a clear, business-friendly manner. To succeed in this role, candidates must be able to develop dashboards and reporting outputs from raw or semi-structured business requests, build and maintain data models that support reporting, monitoring, and performance analysis, and support predictive reporting, trend analysis, statistical analysis, and forward-looking business insight requirements.

A basic ability to extract and query data using SQL or equivalent tools is needed. Required experience includes strong expertise in business intelligence reporting, data analytics, and dashboard development; advanced capability in Excel and Power Query for data transformation, model preparation, validation, and reporting; and strong working knowledge of Power BI and Looker Studio, including data modelling, DAX, and dashboard design, with basic SQL being beneficial.

The ideal candidate possesses the ability to build structured data models based on stakeholder requests and business reporting needs, strong analytical thinking, statistical reasoning, numerical accuracy, and meticulous attention to detail. They should be adept at developing predictive and trend-based reports that support planning and performance analysis, and at translating business questions into clear dashboards, reports, and insight summaries. Excellent communication skills are vital to convey data findings and analytical insights through compelling data stories, clear visualizations, and business-aligned narratives.

Typically, the position requires 2 to 3 years of experience in Data Analytics, Business Intelligence, Reporting, or a related specialist role, including at least 3 years of hands-on experience in dashboard development, data modelling, advanced analytics, and business reporting. Candidates must demonstrate experience working with business stakeholders to convert requests into dashboards, reports, analytical models, or data-driven outputs; experience in multi-source reporting environments; and evidence of applying analytics to support business decisions or performance improvement.

A Bachelor's degree in Data Analytics, Data Science, Business Analytics, Information Systems, or a related field is often required. Desired skills may include additional proficiency in data visualization, statistical software, or cloud-based analytics platforms, as well as strong problem-solving abilities and a proactive approach to learning new tools and methodologies. This role is pivotal in transforming raw data into strategic assets, enabling organizations to navigate an increasingly data-driven business landscape with confidence and agility





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Business Intelligence Data Analytics Dashboard Development Power BI Looker Studio Data Modeling Advanced Excel Power Query SQL Predictive Analytics

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