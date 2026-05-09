Business Intelligence Analyst (Data Visualization Specialist) Job Opening

This role requires a highly analytical, detail-oriented professional with strong Power BI expertise and a passion for pivoting complex data into meaningful business insights.

Business Intelligence Analyst ( Data Visualization Specialist ) to join their team, This role is suited to a highly analytical, detail-oriented, and data-driven professional with strong Power BI expertise and a passion for turning complex data into meaningful business insights.

-- The successful candidate will be responsible for building dashboards and reports that support data-driven decision-making across sales, marketing, and operational functions.

-- Design and develop Power BI reports, dashboards, and visualisations for sales, marketing, product usage, and operational reporting Maintain a strong understanding of business operations and data structures to support effective reporting design Troubleshoot and resolve issues related to data integrity, performance, and reporting outputs Analyze data to support business decision-making and strategic initiatives Support data model improvements and reporting optimisation Strong experience with Power BI dashboard and report development Strong SQL and Excel skills for data extraction and manipulation Analytical and problem-solving abilities with high attention to detail -- Ability to manage multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment Advanced Power BI development (dashboards, reports, data modelling) Experience with data analysis tools and techniques Exposure to tools such as Tableau or QlikView (advantageous) Ability to translate business requirements into BI solutions Qualification in Data Science, Information Systems, Computer Science, or related field Strong analytical and critical thinking skills Ability to prioritise and manage multiple projects Passion for data and continuous improvement -- We also specialise in recruiting for





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Business Development Business Services Finance Information Technology Recruitment And Sales Business Intelligence Analyst Data Visualization Specialist Power BI Sales Marketing Operational Functions Data-Driven Decision-Making Dashboard Development Reporting Design Data Analysis Data Model Improvements Power BI Development Sql And Excel Skills Data Extraction And Manipulation Sql And Excel Skills Advanced Power BI Development Data Analysis Tools And Techniques Business Requirement Translation Data Science Information Systems Computer Science Or Related Field Strong Analytical And Critical Thinking Skills Ability To Prioritise And Manage Multiple Proj Data Science Information Systems Computer Science Or Related Field Ability To Translate Business Requirements Int Passion For Data And Continuous Improvement We Also Specialise In Recruiting For:

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