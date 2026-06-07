Business commits to act in Joburg, but how it will do so is unclear

Business has set out its commitment to act in Joburg, but how it will do so is unclear. The Business-Government Partnership worked because President Cyril Ramaphosa wanted it to, and a clear structure was established with responsibilities, deliverables and a clear cadence of meetings.

Business has set out its commitment to act in Joburg, but how it will do so is unclear. The Business-Government Partnership worked because President Cyril Ramaphosa wanted it to, and a clear structure was established with responsibilities, deliverables and a clear cadence of meetings.

A credible counterparty is someone who wants business to intervene and will give business the space to do so, and is willing to open up systems and processes to scrutiny. The National Energy Crisis Committee and the National Logistics Crisis Committee were set up to allow this kind of scrutiny. Operational failures need to be dealt with, and power stations are falling over due to a lack of proper maintenance.

The city of Johannesburg is crucial because it contributes 16% of national GDP and is a hub for capital and investment. If Johannesburg succeeds, it strengthens South Africa's growth story, but if it fails, the consequences extend far beyond the city's boundaries. Johannesburg's decline is not a new or partisan issue, but rather a result of years of poor governance. The city is governed through a coalition arrangement, but this has not led to effective governance.

Political reform is needed to ensure accountability and allow for intervention as decline becomes visible, rather than only at the point of collapse. The City of Johannesburg collects R11 billion in revenue annually, but this is not being used effectively to address the city's problems. The city's problems are not just about who governs it, but how it is governed. Business is willing to support the city, but needs a credible counterparty to do so effectively





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Johannesburg Business-Government Partnership Credible Counterparty National Energy Crisis Committee National Logistics Crisis Committee

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