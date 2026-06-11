Business Analyst Role in Payment Solutions: Translate Business Needs into Functional Requirements

A leading payment aggregator seeks a Business Analyst to support innovative payment product development by bridging business and technical teams, with a strong focus on payments domain expertise and requirement gathering.

Our client, a leading payment aggregator and provider of secure payment solutions , is looking for a dynamic self-starter with strong analytical skills to support the development and delivery of innovative payment products.

This role involves translating business needs into clear requirements and ensuring alignment across teams. The ideal candidate enjoys working with documentation and detail, communicates effectively across all levels and functions of the business, thrives in a fast-paced environment, and can manage multiple projects simultaneously while confidently bridging the gap between business and technical teams. Responsibilities include translating business needs into functional documentation, supporting project delivery and backlog grooming within the PMO, and supporting UAT to ensure features meet requirements.

A strong understanding of the payments environment (retailers, digital, banking, card schemes, EFT, settlement, acquiring, etc.) is crucial to the role. Fluency in business English is required; additional languages will be seen as beneficial. The company is committed to fair and inclusive hiring. All suitably qualified applicants are welcome to apply.

Applicants must have the legal right to work in South Africa at the time of application. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. If you do not hear from us within 30 days, please consider your application unsuccessful. Please include your current remuneration (CTC), salary expectation, and notice period (optional but helpful for screening).

By applying, you consent to the processing of your personal information for recruitment purposes in accordance with POPIA





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Payment Solutions Business Analyst Requirements Gathering Project Delivery UAT Support

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