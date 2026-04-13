Business Analyst - Roadside Assistance Services - Gauteng

A permanent Business Analyst position is available at a leading South African Roadside Assistance Services provider in Gauteng. The role involves bridging the gap between business needs and technology, gathering requirements, and ensuring alignment between business and IT. The ideal candidate will have Business Analysis Certification, strong analytical skills, and experience with various business analysis methodologies.

A leading provider of Roadside Assistance Services in South Africa is seeking a talented and experienced Business Analyst to join their team in Gauteng . This is a permanent position offering a dynamic and challenging work environment. The successful candidate will play a crucial role in bridging the gap between business needs and technological solutions, ensuring alignment between the business and IT departments.

The Business Analyst will be instrumental in driving the company's digital strategy and optimizing business processes. This role requires a strong understanding of core business operations, excellent analytical skills, and the ability to work collaboratively with diverse stakeholders. The primary objective is to contribute to informed technology decisions that improve operational efficiency and enhance customer experience.

Successful candidates will be responsible for gathering, documenting, and translating business requirements into actionable IT solutions. The Business Analyst will be involved in a variety of activities, including stakeholder management, requirements elicitation, analysis, and documentation. This involves collaborating with stakeholders to define project scope and goals aligned with strategic objectives.

It also includes identifying and classifying stakeholders, understanding their needs and how they interact with the company's systems. The role involves gathering requirements through various methods like interviews, workshops, and surveys. The Business Analyst will also define the scope of analysis, impact criteria, and metrics for each project, tailoring them to the operational context.

They will then work collaboratively to prioritize requirements that provide the greatest value. The role is focused on the continuous review and enhancement of requirements-gathering practices to ensure efficiency and clarity. They will also support research and evaluation of software and hardware options and participate in quality assurance activities.

The candidate will also create and maintain templates and documentation to communicate the business requirements to developers and IT teams effectively, including translating business requirements into functional specifications, developing interface prototypes, and managing the status of requirements through the project lifecycle.

The ideal candidate must have a Business Analysis Certification and possess a deep understanding of core business processes and operational environments. They should be proficient in requirements elicitation, analysis, modeling, and documentation. Experience using structured techniques like design thinking, UML, BPMN, and process flows is essential.

The candidate should also be skilled in creating various documents like wireframes, UI designs, customer journey documentation, business requirements documents, functional specifications, and process flows. Furthermore, familiarity with Agile practices and experience analyzing APIs for integration is expected. Candidates need to show experience with software and hardware evaluation, procurement, and implementation.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills are necessary, including the ability to write clear, concise requirements. Additionally, the candidate should demonstrate a customer-focused mindset. The company offers a competitive benefits package including medical aid, a provident fund, and a cell phone allowance.

The position demands a proactive and independent individual with strong problem-solving abilities and a commitment to delivering high-quality outcomes. The candidate will be expected to make sound judgments that align with the company's values and priorities. The role requires meticulous attention to detail and a commitment to providing value to both internal and external customers.





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Business Analyst Requirements Gathering IT Roadside Assistance Gauteng

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