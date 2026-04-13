Business Analyst - Roadside Assistance Services

An exciting opportunity exists for a Business Analyst to join a leading South African Roadside Assistance Services provider. Based in Gauteng, this permanent role requires a skilled professional to bridge the gap between business needs and technology solutions. The successful candidate will collaborate with stakeholders, gather requirements, and ensure IT projects align with strategic goals, optimizing business processes. Benefits include medical aid, provident fund, and cell phone allowance.

A leading provider of Roadside Assistance Services in South Africa is seeking a dynamic Business Analyst to join its team in Gauteng . This permanent position offers a pivotal opportunity to bridge the gap between business objectives and technological implementations. The successful candidate will collaborate closely with stakeholders across the organization, including internal teams and external customers, to gather, clarify, and document requirements, ensuring that IT initiatives are aligned with and support the company's goals. The role demands strong communication, analytical, and problem-solving skills to facilitate informed technology decisions that optimize business processes. The Business Analyst will also actively explore and evaluate new technologies in collaboration with technology partners, proactively contributing to innovations that enhance operational efficiency and improve service delivery. This role is fundamental to supporting the company's broader digital transformation strategy, maintaining alignment between business needs and IT capabilities throughout the entire project lifecycle.

The Business Analyst's responsibilities encompass a wide range of activities aimed at ensuring successful project delivery and continuous improvement. Key responsibilities include partnering with project sponsors to define clear project scopes and goals that are in line with strategic objectives. The candidate will be responsible for identifying and classifying stakeholders and user groups, understanding their specific needs and how they interact with existing systems. Gathering requirements will involve employing various methods such as interviews, workshops, and surveys. The role also demands defining analysis scope, impact criteria, and project-specific metrics tailored to the operational context. Prioritization of requirements to maximize value for the business, working in collaboration with project teams and stakeholders, will be an ongoing task. In addition, the Business Analyst will be involved in continually reviewing and enhancing requirements-gathering practices to ensure improved efficiency and clarity. Supporting research and evaluation of both software and hardware options that address specific business requirements is another significant responsibility, along with participating in quality assurance activities to ensure solutions meet the requirements and function optimally within the existing infrastructure.

Operational management is a critical aspect of this role, involving analyzing and verifying requirements for clarity, feasibility, and compliance with the company's policies and standards. The Business Analyst will create templates and documentation to effectively communicate business needs in a format easily understood by developers and IT teams. Translating business requirements into functional specifications, utilizing appropriate models and diagrams, will also be a key responsibility. Furthermore, developing interface prototypes or mock-ups to illustrate concepts and ideas is crucial for maintaining transparency with stakeholders. Managing and tracking the status of requirements through the project lifecycle while adapting to changes and communicating updates promptly is essential. Close liaison with project managers, sponsors, and stakeholders to ensure alignment and understanding throughout the project lifecycle is of utmost importance. The ideal candidate will possess Business Analysis certification and a deep understanding of core business processes within an operational environment. Proven experience in requirements elicitation, analysis, modeling, and documentation, as well as proficiency in structured techniques like design thinking, UML, BPMN, and process flows are essential. Strong skills in creating wireframes, UI designs, customer journey documentation, business requirements documents, functional specifications, and process flows are also expected. Experience in Agile methodologies, including facilitating user story sessions and backlog grooming with Agile tools, is preferred. Additionally, familiarity with API analysis for seamless integration and experience in the SDLC, from system design to scoping and estimation, are beneficial. Experience in software and hardware evaluation, procurement, and large-scale implementation is also an advantage. The candidate must be capable of writing clear and concise requirements in business and technical language suitable for IT teams. A strong understanding of SDLC and IT governance frameworks is important. The ideal candidate will be independent and proactive, capable of making sound judgments aligned with company values, with meticulous attention to detail and a customer-focused mindset. The company offers competitive benefits, including medical aid, a provident fund, and a cell phone allowance.





ITOnlineSA / 🏆 16. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Business Analyst Roadside Assistance Gauteng Requirements Analysis IT Projects Stakeholder Management Digital Transformation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Commercial Business AnalystIT Industry News. Daily.

Read more »

Commercial Business Analyst – Mpumalanga MalalaneIT Industry News. Daily.

Read more »

Finance System Analyst at The Foschini GroupIT Industry News. Daily.

Read more »

DA Leadership Succession and Youth Renewal Concerns Raised by Political AnalystPolitical analyst Xolelwa Gashe expresses concerns about the Democratic Alliance's (DA) leadership succession plan, emphasizing the need for youth renewal within the party and questioning the reliance on established leaders.

Read more »

AI ERP South Africa: How intelligent cloud ERP is redefining business growthERP systems have become intelligent platforms that not only manage business processes but actively optimise them, says Adinga.

Read more »

Business Analyst - Roadside Assistance Services - GautengA permanent Business Analyst position is available at a leading South African Roadside Assistance Services provider in Gauteng. The role involves bridging the gap between business needs and technology, gathering requirements, and ensuring alignment between business and IT. The ideal candidate will have Business Analysis Certification, strong analytical skills, and experience with various business analysis methodologies.

Read more »