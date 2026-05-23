Business Analyst Position: Explore and Develop Products

This role involves analyzing business needs, processes, and system behavior across the company's range of products to support discovery activities and problem definition. The business analyst will use company-approved AI tools to support analysis, documentation, and insight generation, which helps enhance the quality and speed of output. The key focus of the role is to create user interface mock-ups that are consistent with the existing products and will guide the development effort on the front-end. This is a dynamic role centered on leading technology development with the aim to assist with day-to-day product decisions aligned to governance standards. The business analyst will ensure delivery outcomes align to product intent and business value while also assessing the need of balancing commercial, operational, and regulatory needs. A strong academic track record and experience in a similar regulated environment will be beneficial for this role that involves experience in financial services, asset management, or a regulated environment to be very beneficial. Additional business analysis, product ownership, or financial qualifications such as CA(SA), CFA, and CPA would be beneficial. This is a crucial role in bridging the gap between business, IT, and technology. We are exceeding our potential with this kind of initiative.

Business Analyst Position Explore the company's products across various lines of business, analyze business processes and system behavior, and support technology development with user interface mock-ups.

Apply AI tools to generate insights and enhance output quality and speed. Will guide product development efforts, participate in product committee submissions, and contribute to measuring success. Experience in financial services, asset management, or a regulated environment is beneficial. Knowledge of IT or investment instruments (equities, bonds, property, cash), advice process, and portfolio construction is preferable.

Demonstrate strong problem-solving skills, inter-personal skills, and ability to present solutions in group settings





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Business Analyst Business Development Product Development Product Roadmap Technical Development Team Orientation

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