Bush Radio suspends Yuzriq Meyer following public outcry over offensive comments linking autism to erratic behavior. The World Health Organization clarifies that autism is a diverse neurodevelopmental condition not visible by appearance.

Bush Radio has suspended Breakfast Rush presenter Yuzriq Meyer following intense public backlash regarding his comments about autism. The suspension comes after a viral video emerged in which Meyer used vulgar language to insult individuals, falsely claiming that some of them have autism and suggesting that there must be something wrong with their heads. He stated that many children on the spectrum do not know what is happening to them with their emotions, a remark that sparked immediate condemnation from the community and advocacy groups.

Controversial Broadcast and Immediate Aftermath

Meyer later issued an apology, attempting to clarify that his video was intended to address undiagnosed adults living with autism or some sort of mental condition that they refuse to acknowledge or maybe has never been acknowledged. However, the explanation did little to quell the anger, as the core issue remains that people living with autism do not have a look, and there is no way to tell someone has autism by looking at them. It is medically inaccurate to say someone is autistic if they act erratically or display crazy behavior, a misconception that Meyer's comments reinforced rather than challenged.

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World Health Organization Defines Autism Spectrum Disorder

The assumption that people living with autism must look or behave a certain way is one of the major misconceptions surrounding Autism Spectrum Disorder, a neurodevelopmental condition that affects how people communicate, interact with others, and experience the world. According to the World Health Organization, autism is a diverse group of conditions related to brain development. The keyword is diverse, highlighting that it is not a one look or behavior fits all situation. Its characteristics may be detected during early childhood, although many people are only diagnosed much later in life.

Diagnostic Challenges and Masking Behaviors

In its fact sheet on autism, the World Health Organization explains that people living with autism have varying abilities and support needs. This variation is one of the reasons why autism cannot be identified simply by looking at someone. There is often nothing about the way people living with autism look that distinguishes them from other people. However, they may communicate, interact, and learn differently from others, and abilities can vary. Some autistic people may have advanced conversational skills, while others may be non-speaking. This means that assumptions based on someone's appearance, speech, or ability to participate in social situations can be misleading.

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A person who maintains eye contact, holds conversations, has friendships, or appears comfortable in public can still be autistic. Equally, not every autistic person will display the same characteristics or experience the same challenges. The World Health Organization identifies differences in social interaction and communication, as well as patterns of behavior and activities, among the characteristics associated with autism. These may include difficulties transitioning from one activity to another, a strong focus on particular details, and unusual reactions to sensory experiences.

Why Autism Cannot Be Diagnosed by Observation

Characteristics may include repetitive movements or speech, a preference for routines, intense interests, and differences in how people respond to sounds, smells, tastes, lights, and textures. It is also worth noting that people without autism may also display some of these characteristics. Autism is therefore not something that can be determined by identifying one behavior or characteristic in isolation. Another reason autism may not be immediately noticeable is masking, also known as camouflaging. This refers to strategies some people living with autism use to hide or manage characteristics that may make them appear different in social situations.

For example, someone may consciously practice conversations, imitate social behaviors, or make an effort to maintain eye contact because they believe these behaviors are expected of them. This can contribute to autism being overlooked, particularly when someone appears to manage social situations comfortably. The World Health Organization also notes that autism is sometimes not diagnosed until much later, despite characteristics potentially being present from early childhood. Autism cannot be diagnosed through physical appearance or a single medical test.

Proper Diagnosis Requires Developmental History

Instead, diagnosis involves examining a person's developmental history and behavior. So how is the diagnosis done? Assessments generally rely on two main sources of information: descriptions of the person's development from parents or caregivers, and observations of their behavior by a professional. Healthcare professionals may also use diagnostic tools and standardized criteria to assess whether someone meets the requirements for an autism diagnosis. The guidance further explains that no single diagnostic tool should be used as the sole basis for a diagnosis.

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This highlights why someone can't determine whether another person is autistic simply by observing them in a social setting. Comments such as you don't look autistic or associating being crazy with autism can reinforce misconceptions about what autism is supposed to look or act like. They can also dismiss the experiences of autistic people whose characteristics are not immediately obvious to others. The suspension of Yuzriq Meyer serves as a reminder of the responsibility broadcasters have in handling sensitive health topics with accuracy and respect.