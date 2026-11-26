Bush Radio suspends host Yuzriq Meyer following backlash for derogatory comments about autism. Stakeholders march to station demanding accountability and policy enforcement.

Bush Radio has placed its popular Breakfast Rush host, Yuzriq Meyer, on immediate suspension following a public outcry over his inappropriate remarks regarding autism. The media station announced the disciplinary action on social media, confirming that Meyer will remain sidelined pending the final outcome of an internal investigation into the controversy that erupted after a video clip went viral.

Zero Tolerance Policy Enforcement

Bush Radio explicitly stated in its official Facebook posting that it maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy toward hate speech, discriminatory language, and harmful rhetoric directed at individuals or groups. While the station emphasized its commitment to fearless public debate and the protection of freedom of expression, it clarified that these principles do not extend to derogatory comments that target specific communities across its airwaves and digital platforms. The suspension serves as a direct response to the widespread criticism received after Meyer's comments were shared extensively online.

Also read Autism groups to march to Bush Radio over Mr Meyer's contentious TikTok

Details Of The Controversial Video

The backlash originated from a video posted to Meyer's personal TikTok page, which has accumulated over 430,000 followers. In the clip, Meyer, who was wearing a red cap and T-shirt, used vulgar language to berate individuals, claiming that some people have autism and that there must be something wrong with their heads. He further speculated that many children today are on the spectrum and do not understand what is happening to them with their emotions, language that autistic advocacy groups immediately identified as offensive and inaccurate.

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Stakeholder Positions And Public Response

Autism organizations in Cape Town have united to demand accountability, calling on their supporters to join a march to Bush Radio on Monday, November 30. These groups argue that Meyer's comments perpetuate harmful stereotypes and ignore the realities of neurodiversity. In a subsequent post on his official Facebook page on Wednesday, Meyer issued a public service announcement apologizing for his utterances. He acknowledged that pieces of the original video may have been taken out of context and insisted his intention was never to make light of or offend anyone living with an illness, particularly a child.

Real-World Impact And Next Steps

Meyer admitted that he is not above being corrected and recognized that some of the language he used was insensitive and his assumptions were inappropriate. He stated that while his intentions were not to ridicule the autistic community, he accepts responsibility for the harm caused by his words. In a second video posted on Tuesday, Meyer attempted to clarify his position by commending those who assist people with autism and mental health issues, urging followers to focus on broader community issues such as housing and rape. Despite his apology, videos featuring children with autism and their parents continue to circulate on social media, with many responding directly to Meyer's initial remarks.