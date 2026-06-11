Burnout Prevention and Coping Strategies in Demanding Work Environments

A wellness coach explains the factors contributing to burnout and offers practical tips for employees to protect their mental and physical wellbeing in high-pressure work environments.

A wellness coach says burnout is rarely caused by a single factor but rather develops over time through a combination of chronic stress, poor sleep, unhealthy eating habits and a lack of personal time. employee Gcina Dhladhla, who died in a toilet cubicle at her workplace after allegedly experiencing fatigue and exhaustion, has reignited discussions about employee wellbeing, burnout and mental health in demanding work environments. experts stress that the responsibility for creating safe and healthy working conditions lies with employers, wellness coach David Hoff said employees who find themselves in high-pressure or toxic environments can take steps to protect their mental and physical wellbeing.

According to Hoff, burnout is rarely caused by a single factor but rather develops over time through a combination of chronic stress, poor sleep, unhealthy eating habits and a lack of personal time.

"I think there are a number of things that people can do to avoid burnout. It’s not one thing. It’s a combination of exercise, getting good sleep, eating properly and making sure your body is getting the nutrients it needs to cope with stress," he said. According to Hoff, one of the most important questions workers should ask themselves is: "What time am I giving myself?

" Every human only has 24 hours in a day. You can’t create more time, but you can choose how you use the time you have. You need to realise you are as important as the job you are doing. If you’re not looking after yourself, eventually you won’t be able to perform at work either," he said.

The challenge, however, is that many employees work long shifts and have limited opportunities to rest. In Dhladhla’s case, family members allege she worked 12-hour shifts from 7am to 7pm. Hoff acknowledged the difficulty but warned that failing to prioritise rest could have serious consequences.

"If you’re working long hours and you’re not getting enough sleep or recovery time, eventually the consequences will catch up with you. That can lead to burnout, mental breakdowns and severe physical and emotional exhaustion," he said.

"If someone isn’t getting seven to eight hours of sleep a day, the impact builds up over time. Eventually they start feeling overwhelmed because they are mentally and physically exhausted. Try to avoid fatty, greasy and heavily processed foods. Eating healthier foods helps your body function better and can improve sleep quality and energy levels.

Exercise doesn’t have to be intense. Even small amounts of movement can help reduce stress and improve mental wellbeing. If the environment is toxic, speak to somebody. Reach out to your HR department, a manager you trust or another support structure.

You can’t keep putting up with it because eventually it becomes soul-destroying.

" He warned suffering in silence often creates a vicious cycle where employees become increasingly stressed while simultaneously fearing losing their jobs. Mental health advocates note self-care should not be seen as a substitute for fair labour practices or healthy workplace cultures.

"Rather, it is a practical way for workers to protect themselves while navigating difficult circumstances, particularly when financial responsibilities and a lack of alternative employment opportunities make leaving a job impossible," Hoff explained. For many breadwinners, the challenge is not simply walking away from a toxic environment, but finding ways to remain mentally and physically healthy enough to continue supporting themselves and their families while seeking long-term solutions





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Burnout Workplace Wellbeing Mental Health Physical Health Work-Life Balance Self-Care Fair Labour Practices Toxic Environments Support Structures

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