Bulls to face Leinster in URC Grand Final

The Bulls will return to Dublin for a second successive United Rugby Championship (URC) Grand Final against Leinster, which will take place on Friday, 19 June at Croke Park in Dublin.

The Bulls will return to Dublin for a second successive United Rugby Championship (URC) Grand Final against Leinster , which will unusually kick off on a Friday night.

The Bulls had to overcome two yellow cards in their semi-final in Edinburgh to clinch a nail-biting 22-21 victory against the Glasgow Warriors, who finished top of the log. It will be the team from Pretoria's fourth appearance in the URC Grand Final. Leinster had the upper hand against the Stormers in Dublin after the visitors received three cards in the second stanza, which gave them a comfortable win.

The URC has confirmed that the fifth Grand Final will take place on Friday, 19 June at Croke Park in Dublin, where Leinster and the Bulls will face each other in a rematch of last year's decider. Kick off is scheduled for 20:30 and the encounter will be broadcast live on SuperSport in South Africa. Bulls coach Johan Ackermann praised the team's fighting spirit in a memorable semi-final comeback victory.

He felt every player who came on from the bench made a difference and it's credit to how each player took up their role. Credit even to the players who didn't play, who helped prepare the team and brought the energy. The Aviva Stadium, where Leinster beat both the Lions and the Stormers in the knockout rounds, is unavailable due to a Metallica concert.

Croke Park is also reserved for GAA fixtures on Saturday and Sunday, which pushed the final to Friday evening. This marks the first time in the competition's five-season history that a Grand Final falls on a Friday night. Last season's final at the same venue drew a crowd of 46,127, with Leinster beating the Bulls 32-7 on that occasion





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