Bulls Surge to Fifth in URC with Dominant Bonus-Point Win Over Dragons

The Vodacom Bulls achieved a vital bonus-point victory against the Dragons, climbing to fifth place in the URC standings and strengthening their play-off aspirations. Key tries were scored by Embrose Papier, Johan Grobbelaar, Marcell Coetzee, Marco van Staden (twice), Devon Williams, and Sergeal Petersen.

The Vodacom Bulls have made a significant leap in the United Rugby Championship standings following a dominant bonus-point victory over the Dragons in Newport. The impressive 47-7 triumph propels Johan Ackermann’s squad from eighth to fifth position, leapfrogging Munster, Cardiff, and the Lions, who are all yet to play this weekend. This win is a crucial step for the Bulls as they push for a coveted play-off spot in the competitive URC .

Their upcoming fixtures include a clash against the 14th-placed Scarlets in Llanelli next Saturday, followed by their regular-season finale against Italian outfits Zebre and Benetton, both to be played on home soil in Pretoria. The opening score at Rodney Parade came from scrumhalf Embrose Papier, who demonstrated his prowess by capitalizing on a dominant scrum to notch his ninth try of the URC campaign. Flyhalf Handré Pollard added the conversion to give the Bulls an early lead. However, the Dragons, who find themselves in a precarious 15th place, managed to draw level. This was achieved through a moment of brilliance from their Tongan midfield duo, with Fetuli Paea skillfully drawing the Bulls' defense before releasing Fine Inisi through a gap. Former Bulls pivot Tinus de Beer successfully converted the try. A penalty attempt by Pollard struck the upright, but the Bulls regained the advantage late in the first half. Hooker Johan Grobbelaar was the scorer, touching down for his ninth URC try of the season. Pollard’s conversion attempt narrowly missed, leaving the visitors with a slender 12-7 lead at halftime. The second half saw the Bulls extend their dominance. Captain Marcell Coetzee, who was deservedly named Man of the Match, crashed over the try line early on. The Dragons thought they had responded, with wing Jared Rosser crossing the whitewash, but the try was disallowed due to a knock-on at the breakdown. The bonus point was secured in the 56th minute when Marco van Staden, who had just entered the game at hooker, dived over from a quick penalty tap. Van Staden went on to score a second try later in the game, before fullback Devon Williams and replacement wing Sergeal Petersen completed the scoring, capping off a comprehensive performance by the visitors. The try scorers for the Vodacom Bulls were Embrose Papier, Johan Grobbelaar, Marcell Coetzee, Marco van Staden (twice), Devon Williams, and Sergeal Petersen. The conversions were successfully kicked by Handré Pollard (three) and David Kriel (three)





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