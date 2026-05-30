Bulls Secure Semi-Final Showdown with Glasgow Warriors

The Bulls secured a semi-final showdown with the Glasgow Warriors at Murrayfield, winning 45-14. Johan Ackermann's team was leading 31-14 at half-time, making Ruan Nortjé's 150th match for the Bulls a memorable one.

The Bulls secured a semi-final showdown with the Glasgow Warriors at Murrayfield , winning 45-14. Johan Ackermann's team was leading 31-14 at half-time, making Ruan Nortjé 's 150th match for the Bulls a memorable one.

The team's last encounter with Glasgow was in the Investec Champions Cup quarter-finals, where they suffered a 25-21 defeat at Scotstoun. Before the quarter-final match, the Bulls suffered a setback when Bok tighthead prop Wilco Louw was ruled out due to bronchitis.

As a result, Francois Klopper started, and Mornay Smith came on to the bench. Munster, on the other hand, was without several injured frontline players, including flyhalf Jack Crowley. The Bulls' dominant early scrum led to a try by scrumhalf Embrose Papier, and veteran fullback Willie le Roux put winger Kurt-Lee Arendse away, with flyhalf Handré Pollard adding the extras to make it 14-0 after nine minutes.

Munster's lock Tom Ahern left the field after taking a head knock and did not return. Despite this, the visitors dominated the next period of play and were rewarded when flank Jack O'Donoghue scored from close range at the end of the first quarter. The Bulls responded well, with Franco Smith's team scoring two more tries in the first half to take a 31-14 lead.

The second half saw the Bulls maintain their dominance, with a try by prop Stolszky de Klerk and another by centre Marco van Staden. The Bulls' victory marked a significant milestone for Ruan Nortjé, who reached his 150th match for the team. The team's performance was a testament to their strength and resilience, and they look forward to their semi-final showdown with Glasgow Warriors





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