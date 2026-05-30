Bulls Remain in Hunt for URC Title After Convincing Victory Over Munster

The Bulls resurgence this season has earned them another shot at United Rugby Championship glory, with coach Johan Ackermann admitting he would have gladly accepted a semi-final place had it been offered to him just a few months ago.

The Bulls resurgence this season has earned them another shot at United Rugby Championship glory, with coach Johan Ackermann admitting he would have gladly accepted a semi-final place had it been offered to him just a few months ago.

The Pretoria side booked their place in the final four with a convincing victory over Munster at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, extending a run of form that has transformed them from early-season strugglers into genuine title contenders. Those words capture just how far the Bulls have come. Earlier in the campaign, the team won only three of their opening eight league matches and faced growing questions about whether they could challenge for honours.

Fast forward a few months and they have now won 10 of their last 11 league outings, reached another URC semi-final and remain firmly in the hunt for a first title. While the six tries scored against Munster grabbed the headlines, Ackermann was equally pleased with the work done away from the spotlight. The coach also praised the character shown by his players against a Munster side renowned for its resilience.

For the Bulls, the victory was about more than simply advancing to the next round. It was also a special occasion for captain Ruan Nortje, who celebrated his 150th appearance for the franchise. The result means the Bulls remain on course for what would be a fourth URC final appearance.

However, Ackermann was quick to remind everyone that knockout rugby is about survival rather than style points. The Bulls will travel to Scotland to face Glasgow Warriors in the semi-finals, a fixture Ackermann expects to provide their sternest rugby examination yet. The coach also revealed concerns over injuries, particularly to winger Sergeal Petersen, who left the match with a shoulder problem.

There was better news elsewhere, with Ackermann hopeful that Cheswill Jooste could return as the Bulls look to bolster their outside-back options. For now, though, the focus remains on preparation rather than prediction. The Bulls have already exceeded many expectations this season. The question now is whether this group can take one more step and turn a remarkable recovery into a place in yet another URC final





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Bulls United Rugby Championship Munster Johan Ackermann Ruan Nortje Glasgow Warriors

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