Bulls Ready for URC Quarter-Final After Pressure-Filled Campaign

The Bulls believe their intense Vodacom URC season has prepared them for knockout rugby as they head into Saturday's quarter-final with valuable big-match experience and World Cup-winning players in their squad.

The Bulls ' pressure-filled Vodacom United Rugby Championship ( URC ) campaign may have perfectly prepared them for knockout rugby ahead of Saturday's quarter-final. The Bulls skipper admitted that the Pretoria side have effectively been in playoff mode for weeks as they battled through an unpredictable regular season.

That kind of forced us to be in a knockout mindset every week. The Bulls head into the playoffs with valuable big-match experience after reaching multiple URC finals in recent seasons, while having proven big-match winners in their ranks. If you think of Handré and Willie, those are guys who have won World Cups, Coetzee said.

Despite scoring a tournament-leading 82 tries during the league phase, the Bulls have battled with consistency throughout the season - something Coetzee admits they must fix quickly. Playoff rugby is a lot more like Test rugby in mentality. There'll be opportunities to throw the ball around, but there will also be opportunities to slow it down and build pressure. We're all set for Saturday afternoon in Pretoria





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Bulls URC Quarter-Final Knockout Rugby Handré Pollard Willie Le Roux

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