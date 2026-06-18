Bulls Name Unchanged Side for URC Final Against Leinster as Ackermann Stresses Privilege of the Occasion

Vodacom Bulls coach Johan Ackermann backs his team to triumph in the URC final versus Leinster, with an unchanged lineup featuring Willie le Roux and Francois Klopper reaching 50 URC matches. The Bulls aim for their first title after four final appearances in five years, while Ackermann reminds players that reaching the decider is a privilege, not a right.

Vodacom Bulls coach Johan Ackermann has expressed confidence in his team's ability to secure victory in the United Rugby Championship (URC) final against Leinster at Croke Park on Friday night.

The Bulls, who previously defeated Glasgow Warriors, have named an unchanged starting lineup for the highly anticipated rematch with the defending champions. Notably, fullback Willie le Roux and tighthead prop Francois Klopper are set to reach the milestone of 50 URC matches each. This marks the Bulls' fourth appearance in the URC final in the past five seasons, yet they remain in pursuit of their maiden title in the competition.

Ackermann emphasized the importance of perspective, stating that reaching the final is a privilege rather than an entitlement. He highlighted the daily opportunity to work toward this goal as something special, urging his players to cherish the experience and give their all on the field.

The selected starting XV includes Gerhard Steenekamp, Johan Grobbelaar, Francois Klopper, Ruan Vermaak, Ruan Nortjé, Marcell Coetzee (captain), Elrigh Louw, Cameron Hanekom, Embrose Papier, Handré Pollard, Stravino Jacobs, Harold Vorster, Canan Moodie, Kurt-Lee Arendse, and Willie le Roux. The bench features Marco van Staden, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Wilco Louw, Cobus Wiese, Jeandré Rudolph, Zak Burger, Stedman Gans, and Nizaam Carr.

The match presents a significant opportunity for the Bulls to break their championship drought, while Leinster will be determined to defend their crown in front of a passionate Dublin crowd. Rugby fans worldwide are eagerly anticipating this clash between two of the competition's most formidable sides, promising an exhilarating contest filled with skill, strategy, and sheer determination





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