Bulls name strong lineup with 11 Springboks for URC final against Leinster

The Bulls have selected a powerful team with 16 Springboks in the matchday squad for the United Rugby Championship final against Leinster at Croke Park, aiming for their first title after last year's loss.

The Bulls have named a formidable starting lineup for the United Rugby Championship final against Leinster at Croke Park on Friday, featuring eleven Springboks and five more on the bench.

This marks their fourth final appearance and they aim to secure their first title, seeking redemption after last year's defeat to the same opponents at the same venue. The team is packed with explosive attacking threats, from fullback Willie le Roux's orchestration and anticipation to the speed and finishing of wingers Kurt-Lee Arendse and Canan Moodie. Inside them, centre Harold Vorster offers directness and collision-winning ability, crucial in a high-stakes match.

The halfback pairing of Handré Pollard at fly-half and Embrose Papier at scrum-half provides tactical control and composure, elements vital for managing territory and scoreboard pressure. The forward pack is anchored by locks Ruan Nortjé and Ruan Vermaak, who bring steel and relentless work rate, understanding that finals are often decided in the unseen breakdown exchanges. The selection emphasizes a combative and confrontational style.

Captain Marcell Coetzee leads by example through sheer effort-tackle after tackle, ruck after ruck-while flanker Elrigh Louw contributes powerful carrying and Cameron Hanekom adds dynamic energy. The bench further strengthens this approach, with Springboks Marco van Staden and Wilco Louw ready to increase intensity when the game tightens rather than merely preserving a lead.

The complete 23-man squad includes: Willie le Roux, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Canan Moodie, Harold Vorster, Stravino Jacobs, Handré Pollard, Embrose Papier, Cameron Hanekom, Elrigh Louw, Marcell Coetzee (capt), Ruan Nortjé, Ruan Vermaak, Francois Klopper, Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp, and the replacements Marco van Staden, Wilco Louw, among others. The Bulls are determined to claim their first URC crown in a blockbuster final that promises physicality, tactical nuance, and a clash of titans at Croke Park





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Bulls URC Final Leinster Springboks Rugby Croke Park Handré Pollard Marcell Coetzee Willie Le Roux

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