Bulls Name 17 Springboks in Powerful Squad for URC Grand Final

The Vodacom Bulls have announced a 42-man squad with 17 Springboks for the United Rugby Championship Grand Final against Connacht in Dublin. The team is at full strength with no injuries, including a fit-again captain Marcell Coetzee. The squad features World Cup winners like Willie le Roux and Handre Pollard and a formidable front row. The match will be the last for several players, including Wilco Louw and Kurt-Lee Arendse, who are leaving the franchise.

The Vodacom Bulls have announced a formidable 42-man squad for the Vodacom United Rugby Championship Grand Final against Connacht in Dublin . The squad features 17 current Springboks , underscoring the team's depth and experience as they chase the title.

Coach Jake White has named a group rich in international talent and World Cup winners, including key backs like Willie le Roux and Handre Pollard, and a powerful forward pack. The squad is at full strength with no reported injuries, a significant boost as the team prepares for the high-stakes final. Even captain Marcell Coetzee's previous shoulder issue has healed, and he will lead the side.

The front row is particularly imposing, with incumbents Wilco Louw and Gerhard Steenekamp joined by the versatile Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Johan Grobbelaar, providing multiple options. Marco van Staden adds further versatility across the back row. The extended squad also sees the return of Akker van der Merwe from a neck injury and the inclusion of Keagan Johannes and Reinhardt Ludwig.

This match marks a poignant farewell for several players, including Louw, Kurt-Lee Arendse, and Ruan Nortje, who will depart the franchise after the final. The Bulls' journey to the grand final has been defined by their physical dominance and strategic depth, and they now face the daunting task of securing the championship in a hostile Dublin environment.

The selected squad list includes Alulutho Tshakweni, Akker van der Merwe, Cameron Hanekom, Cheswill Jooste, Francois Klopper, Gerhard Steenekamp, Handre Pollard, Harold Vorster, Johan Grobbelaar, Johannes, Katlego Letebele, Marcell Coetzee, Mpilo Gumede, Mornay Smith, Marco Gans, Stravino Jacobs, Willie le Roux, Wilco Louw, Zak Burger, and others, forming a comprehensive group ready for the ultimate showdown





SuperSportTV / 🏆 9. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bulls URC Grand Final Springboks Dublin

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bulls coach Johan Ackermann: Players will focus on Grand Final, not Springbok ambitionsBulls head coach Johan Ackermann believes his players will only focus on their Grand Final and not on Springbok ambitions just yet ahead of their clash against Leinster next Friday. The final next Friday will serve as a final audition for players looking to state their case for Springbok selection.

Read more »

Gratitude Drives Vodacom Bulls Toward URC Grand FinalCoach Johan Ackermann highlights gratitude as the central theme that helped the Vodacom Bulls recover from a losing streak to reach the United Rugby Championship Grand Final against Leinster.

Read more »

Seven Returning Champions Lead Junior Springboks Squad for 2026 ChampionshipSeven players from last year's Junior World Championship-winning team have been named in South Africa's squad for the 2026 tournament in Georgia. Captain Riley Norton leads the group which includes key returning backs and forwards. Ten squad members were also part of the wider Springbok group for recent fixtures, with some like Cheswill Jooste remaining with the Bulls for the URC final. Coach Kevin Foote described the selection as extremely difficult due to the high quality of players in the programme.

Read more »

Bulls pick formidable travelling squad for DublinThe Vodacom Bulls have named a powerful squad, featuring 17 Springboks, for their trip to Dublin to contest the Vodacom United Rugby Championship Grand Final next Friday night.

Read more »