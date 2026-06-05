Bulls name 16 Springboks for URC semifinal against Glasgow Warriors

Bulls coach Johan Ackermann has named 16 Springboks in his squad for the United Rugby Championship (URC) semifinal against Glasgow Warriors at Murrayfield on Saturday. Captain Marcell Coetzee will earn his 100th Bulls cap and 77th as skipper, while hooker Johan Grobbelaar is set to run out for his 150th match in blue.

Bulls coach Johan Ackermann has named 16 Springboks in his squad for the United Rugby Championship (URC) semifinal against Glasgow Warriors at Murrayfield on Saturday.

With a further five Boks on the bench, the Bulls mentor opted for experience, physicality and composure as they look to maintain their perfect record at this stage of the competition. Captain Marcell Coetzee will earn his 100th Bulls cap and 77th as skipper, while hooker Johan Grobbelaar is set to run out for his 150th match in blue, further cementing his status as one of the franchise's most durable performers.

These landmarks add emotional weight to a side already built on cohesion and experience, particularly in the tight five, where Gerhard Steenekamp, Grobbelaar and Francois Klopper anchor a physically imposing front row. The loose trio of Coetzee, Elrigh Louw and Cameron Hanekom provides a blend of breakdown authority, ball-carrying dynamism and defensive work rate.

At halfback, Embrose Papier and Handré Pollard will control tempo and territory, with Pollard's experience and game management central to navigating what is expected to be a high-pressure contest. Out wide, the Bulls boast genuine strike power with Canan Moodie and Kurt-Lee Arendse, while Willie le Roux offers tactical intelligence and distribution from the back.

The bench maintains that intensity, with the likes of Marco van Staden, Wilco Louw and Nizaam Carr providing impact and versatility in what is likely to be a match decided in the closing stages. The task facing the visitors is substantial. Glasgow are appearing in their third successive URC semifinal, underlining their consistency at the sharp end of the competition. They have historically been strong at home in knockout fixtures, with only two semifinal defeats on Scottish soil.

However, the Bulls will draw confidence from their recent win at Scotstoun in 2025, the most recent URC home defeat suffered by the Warriors. Despite that result, the broader record offers a warning. The Bulls have visited Scotland eight times and won just twice, highlighting the difficulty of touring in these conditions. Head-to-head, Glasgow also hold a narrow 4-3 advantage, adding another layer to what has become a finely balanced rivalry.

If history is against them in Scotland, it is firmly in their favour at this stage of the competition. The Bulls have reached three VURC semifinals and have never been beaten, including landmark victories over Leinster (2022 and 2024) and the Sharks last season. That record will fuel belief that they can rise to the occasion once again.

Saturday's clash is a meeting of form and pedigree: Glasgow, the top-seeded side with strong home credentials, against a Bulls outfit that has consistently delivered when it matters most in knockout rugby





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