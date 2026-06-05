Bulls Make Three Changes to Bench for URC Semi-Final

The Vodacom Bulls have announced their team for the URC semi-final against the Glasgow Warriors, with three changes to the bench.

Coach Johan Ackermann has made three changes to the Vodacom Bulls bench for Saturday's URC semi-final against the Glasgow Warriors at Murrayfield . Springbok tighthead prop Wilco Louw, who missed the quarter-final win against Munster due to bronchitis, replaces Mornay Smith, scrumhalf Zak Burger comes in for the injured Paul de Wet, while injured winger Sergeal Petersen's place is taken by No 8 Nizaam Carr.

It's a great privilege to be in the URC semi-final, said Ackermann. After a long season there are only four clubs left, and we are grateful to be one of those and to play the No 1 side. It shows the quality of their players and we have a lot of respect for what they've achieved. Added to that is the opportunity to play at an iconic venue like Murrayfield.

It will be an amazing day. It's a good challenge and one we look forward to, a game of small margins, I suspect. The team is led by Marcell Coetzee, with 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Canan Moodie, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Stravino Jacobs, 10 Handré Pollard, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Cameron Hanekom, 7 Elrigh Louw, 6 Marcell Coetzee, 5 Ruan Nortjé, 4 Ruan Vermaak, 3 Francois Klopper, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp





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Vodacom Bulls Glasgow Warriors URC Semi-Final Murrayfield Johan Ackermann

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