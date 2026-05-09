Bulls' impressive display in 50+ point win against Zebre

A comprehensive analysis of the Bulls' dominant performance, where they scored more than 50 points and beat Zebre. Details on hand injury, inconsistent play, and the role of notable players like Willie le Roux and Canan Moodie.

The Bulls , captained by Jeandre Rudolph, showcased exceptional performance, scoring more than 50 points to defeat Zebre at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on May 9, 2026.

Handre Pollard's game time was closely managed, allowing Willie le Roux to start at flyhalf and kick more conversions than he has in his career. Scrumhalf Embrose Papier passed Joost van der Westhuizen's Bulls scrumhalf appearances record, while the team qualified for the URC play-offs. Bulls' coach Johan Ackermann acknowledged the beauty of any scoreline, but consistency and error-free performance are necessary to make it past the quarter-finals.

Barnes, Hanekom, Moodie, Petersen, and Jooste were picked up for their exceptional performance





TimesLIVE / 🏆 28. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rugby United Rugby Championship Bulls Zebre Loftus Versfeld Stadium Willie Le Roux Embrose Papier Joost Van Der Westhuizen Cameron Hanekom Canan Moodie Barnes Sergeal Petersen Cheswill Jooste

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bulls still have a job to do against ZebreThe Bulls cannot afford to be complacent against Zebre despite history, form and the relative ease of the fixture being on their side.

Read more »

Bulls Make Strategic Changes Ahead of Crucial URC Clash with Zebre ParmaThe Bulls announce a reshuffled lineup, including Willie le Roux at flyhalf, as they aim for a bonus-point win against Zebre Parma to secure a home quarter-final spot in the URC. The team faces a determined Zebre side looking to end their season on a high.

Read more »

Vodacom Bulls not underestimating Zebre despite heavy rotationJohan Ackermann insists the Vodacom Bulls are not underestimating Zebre ahead of Saturday’s URC clash at Loftus, despite making several team changes. The Bulls will field a heavily rotated side, with several regular impact players promoted into the run-on XV.

Read more »

URC result: Bulls get job done against outgunned ZebreThe Bulls made light work of Zebre as they beat them 54-19 in their URC clash to move third on the standings.

Read more »