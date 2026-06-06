Bulls Face Defensive Masterclass Glasgow in URC Semi-Final

The United Rugby Championship semi-final sees the attacking-minded Bulls travel to face the defensively robust Glasgow Warriors, who are unbeaten at home in the URC this season, setting the stage for a classic tactical battle.

The United Rugby Championship ( URC ) semi-final presents a captivating clash between the Bulls and the Glasgow Warriors on Saturday. This encounter pits the competition's most formidable attacking unit against its staunchest defensive rearguard.

The Bulls secured the number one seed for the first time in URC history, having consistently finished in the top four in recent seasons. In contrast, Glasgow Warriors, a seasoned playoff contender with twelve semi-final appearances and four victories, will leverage their impeccable home record in the URC this season. Their last defeat on home soil in the competition was against these very Bulls in a Round 16 clash in 2025, adding a layer ofrevenge to the narrative.

While the Bulls have dominated the overall series with four wins to Glasgow's three in seven URC meetings, the Warriors' recent home form and the electric atmosphere at their fortress present a significant hurdle. Glasgow arrives at this semi-final on the back of a hard-fought quarter-final victory over Connacht, a result that further galvanised the squad and their supporters.

The team, led by captain Kyle Steyn, showcases a blend of experience and dynamic playmakers, with Dan Lancaster and George Horne orchestrating the backline. The forward pack, featuring the relentless Jack Dempsey and the influential Sione Tuipulotu, is built to dominate possession and set-piece, providing a stable platform for their tactical game. Their defensive resilience has been the cornerstone of their success, frustrating opponents and forcing errors throughout the pool stages.

For the Bulls, this semi-final is another step in their quest to finally claim the URC title after reaching three Grand Finals in four years without victory. Coached by a determined leadership group including captain Marcell Coetzee, they boast an arsenal of attacking weapons. The likes of Handré Pollard at fly-half, the explosive Kurt-Lee Arendse on the wing, and the powerful Cameron Hanekom in the back row provide multiple threats.

Their recent form, which includes ten wins in their last eleven URC fixtures, underscores their momentum. They will be acutely aware of their lone victory in Scotland, a 26-19 triumph in April 2025, but must overcome the unique challenge of performing in a hostile, packed stadium where Glasgow has remained unbeaten in the URC this campaign.

Both teams possess the quality and determination to reach the final, promising a tactical and physical spectacle that will likely be decided by fine margins and key moments





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