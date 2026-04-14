Bulls Eye URC Glory After European Disappointment, Pollard Praises Papier

Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard calls for South African teams to excel in the Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC) after a disappointing European campaign. He highlights the importance of the Bulls' upcoming games and praises the exceptional form of scrumhalf Embrose Papier, whose performance has been outstanding this season.

The sting of European disappointment has been set aside, as the focus now sharply shifts towards the Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC). Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard emphasizes the importance of South African franchises performing at their peak, with the ultimate goal of winning the URC this season. This perspective arises after a season where no South African team advanced in European competitions, creating a renewed drive to achieve success within the URC. Pollard’s words came ahead of the Bulls ' crucial match against the Dragons on Friday night, the first of four pivotal games as they strive to secure a top-eight position and, ideally, a favorable playoff seeding. He acknowledged the disappointment of the European results, recognizing the challenges faced by South African teams, including extensive travel and the demands of competing across two different tournaments. He pointed out that perhaps better performances in the pool stages might have secured home playoff games, which would have significantly boosted their chances. Despite the absence of home advantage in the knock-out stages this season for South African teams, the Bulls are determined to look ahead, prioritizing the URC and the pressing need to perform well in the business end of the season.

Pollard places significant faith in his teammates, highlighting Embrose Papier, the scrumhalf, as a key leader in the team. Papier's exceptional form has earned him five Man of the Match awards this season, positioning him as arguably the most in-form scrumhalf in the competition. The recent omission of Papier from Springbok alignment camps has stirred some debate, particularly given his strong performances. Papier last represented the national side in 2018, but his recent form has garnered significant attention, making many observers take notice. Pollard offered nothing but praise for his teammate, suggesting that Papier should continue playing at the exceptional level he has been exhibiting. He acknowledged Papier's vital role within the team and believes the scrumhalf should concentrate on maintaining his current form. He reiterated that national team selections are beyond the control of the players, emphasizing the importance of focusing on individual performance and hard work. Pollard underscored the importance of Papier to the Bulls, noting that he has elevated his game to new heights, retaining his natural X-factor, while improving his fundamentals. He also cited Papier's ability to create scoring opportunities. Pollard is confident that his partnership with Papier is mutually beneficial, with the scrumhalf taking pressure off Pollard, while contributing to the team's ability to create chances.

The Bulls are looking to capitalize on these qualities when they face the Dragons in their first of two games in Wales. Success in these games would significantly improve their chances of securing a playoff spot and putting them in a better position to compete for the URC title. The team's collective focus is now firmly set on the URC, with Pollard and his teammates aiming to go as far as possible in the competition. They recognise the need to move beyond their European setbacks. The players know the significance of the remaining matches and are dedicated to making the necessary adjustments to achieve success, starting with a strong performance against the Dragons. The team is aware of what's at stake, and with players like Papier in top form and providing key leadership, the Bulls are well positioned to make a strong push in the final stretch of the season. The overall message is that the Bulls are now completely concentrated on the URC, hoping to provide South African fans with the kind of results and performances that they desire





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