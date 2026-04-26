Bulls End Tour on a High with Victory Over Scarlets, Home Quarter-Final Still Within Reach

Handré Pollard shines as the Bulls defeat the Scarlets, boosting their playoff hopes and returning home with a chance to secure a home quarter-final. Coach Johan Ackermann acknowledges the mental challenges of a long tour but praises the team's resilience.

The Bulls secured a valuable victory against the Scarlets on Saturday, concluding their challenging four-week tour on a positive note. Flyhalf Handré Pollard was the standout performer, contributing significantly to the team's success with a personal tally of 18 points, including a crucial try and several well-placed penalties.

This win elevates the Bulls to seventh place on the United Rugby Championship log, creating a buffer between themselves and Connacht, who remain in contention for a Top 8 finish. While the team demonstrated resilience and tactical awareness, particularly when facing numerical disadvantages with two players in the sin bin, head coach Johan Ackermann acknowledged that the mental strain of being away from home impacted their overall performance.

The Bulls were not consistently accurate, allowing the Scarlets to control possession and dictate the tempo of the game for extended periods. However, their dominance at set-piece and Pollard’s reliable kicking proved decisive in securing the win. The Bulls now return to Loftus Versfeld with two crucial home fixtures remaining: against Zebre Parma on May 9th and Benetton on May 16th.

A maximum points haul from these matches could propel them into a home quarter-final position, dependent on the results of other teams. Ackermann highlighted the difficulty of maintaining focus and performance levels during a prolonged period away from family, especially for players with young families or recent life changes. He noted that this mental challenge was evident in the team’s performance, where accuracy occasionally faltered despite their overall tactical approach.

Despite these challenges, the Bulls demonstrated commendable character and fight, making smart decisions under pressure and effectively slowing down the game when needed. The ability to secure a result even when not playing at their best is a significant confidence booster for the team as they head into the final stages of the competition. The team’s ability to grind out a win despite not being at their peak is a testament to their mental fortitude and tactical adaptability.

Looking ahead, the Bulls face a critical juncture in their season. The upcoming home games present a golden opportunity to solidify their position in the Top 8 and potentially secure a more favorable playoff scenario. While acknowledging the challenges of the tour and the impact of being away from home, Ackermann emphasized the importance of building on the positive aspects of their performance against the Scarlets.

The team’s set-piece dominance, Pollard’s consistent kicking, and their ability to remain composed under pressure are all key strengths that they can leverage in the coming weeks. The break before the return to action will be vital for the players to recharge both physically and mentally, allowing them to return to training with renewed focus and determination.

The coaching staff will undoubtedly focus on refining the team’s accuracy and consistency, ensuring they are fully prepared to capitalize on their home advantage and achieve their playoff ambitions. The Bulls’ success will hinge on their ability to translate their resilience and tactical awareness into consistently high-performance levels, particularly in the crucial matches against Zebre Parma and Benetton. The team’s supporters will be eagerly anticipating a strong finish to the season and a potential home quarter-final appearance





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Bulls Scarlets Handré Pollard URC United Rugby Championship Johan Ackermann Loftus Versfeld Playoffs Rugby

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