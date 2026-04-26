Bulls Edge Scarlets in Thrilling URC Clash

The Vodacom Bulls secured a hard-fought 23-21 victory over the Scarlets in Llanelli, thanks to a late penalty goal from Handré Pollard. Coach Johan Ackermann praised his team's character and resilience during a challenging four-week tour.

The Vodacom Bulls demonstrated remarkable resilience and composure to secure a narrow 23-21 victory over the Scarlets in a hard-fought United Rugby Championship ( URC ) encounter in Llanelli.

The match culminated in a dramatic finish, with Handré Pollard converting a penalty goal in the 79th minute to clinch the win for the Bulls. This crucial victory propels the Bulls to seventh position on the URC standings, setting the stage for two important home fixtures against Zebre on May 9th and Benetton on May 16th.

The triumph marks a positive conclusion to a challenging four-week tour for the Bulls, which commenced with a disappointing defeat against the Glasgow Warriors in the Investec Champions Cup last-16 playoff. Coach Johan Ackermann expressed immense pride in his team’s character and determination, emphasizing their ability to remain competitive despite facing adversity.

He highlighted the significance of maintaining their playoff aspirations, stating that the Bulls have successfully kept themselves in contention and retain control over their own destiny in the URC. Ackermann acknowledged areas of strength within the team’s performance, specifically praising the effectiveness of their lineouts, with only minor inconsistencies, and the dominance of their scrums, particularly during the first half of the match.

He credited the referee’s recognition of the Bulls’ scrum dominance for the crucial penalty awarded in the final moments, which ultimately decided the outcome. However, Ackermann also candidly admitted that the team’s overall performance was not consistently at its best, noting a lack of pinpoint accuracy and instances where self-inflicted errors allowed the Scarlets opportunities to gain momentum and points.

The Bulls faced a period of numerical disadvantage during the game, with Francois Klopper receiving a card, resulting in them playing with only 13 men for a stretch. Despite the challenges presented by the tour, including the setback in the Champions Cup and the temporary reduction in player numbers during the Scarlets match, the Bulls showcased exceptional mental fortitude.

Ackermann commended the players for making sound decisions and effectively managing the game even while shorthanded, slowing down the pace and capitalizing on opportunities. He also acknowledged the personal sacrifices made by some players during the extended period away from home, mentioning instances of new parenthood and recent marriages, and recognized the potential impact of these personal circumstances on their performance.

The coach’s comments underscore the importance of not only physical prowess but also mental resilience and the ability to navigate personal challenges while maintaining a competitive edge. The Bulls’ win against the Scarlets is a testament to their unwavering spirit and their commitment to achieving their goals in the URC. The upcoming home matches provide a valuable opportunity for the Bulls to build on this momentum and solidify their position in the playoff race.

The team will need to refine their accuracy and minimize errors to consistently deliver performances that reflect their full potential. The victory in Llanelli serves as a significant boost to morale and a clear indication of the Bulls’ ability to overcome obstacles and compete at the highest level





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