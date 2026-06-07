Bulls Complete Stunning Comeback to Edge Glasgow Warriors in URC Semi-Final

The Bulls rallied from a 3-21 halftime deficit to defeat the Glasgow Warriors 22-21 in a dramatic URC semifinal, booking a final spot against Leinster.

The United Rugby Championship ( URC ) semifinal at Murrayfield Stadium saw the Bulls produce a remarkable comeback, overcoming a significant 3-21 deficit to defeat the Glasgow Warriors 22-21 on Saturday afternoon.

This victory propels the Bulls into the final against Leinster, scheduled for June 19 in Dublin. Bulls coach Johan Ackermann expressed immense pride in his team's commitment and resilience, stating, I couldn't believe the whistle went and we won. He highlighted the special nature of the comeback against a quality Glasgow side that had been playing excellent rugby under Franco Smith, who has built the team over four years.

The early stages of the match were dominated by the Warriors, who exploited the Bulls' vulnerabilities, particularly in the backline. Glasgow crossed the try line three times, with two tries scored by winger Kyle Steyn. Compounding the Bulls' difficulties, they spent 20 minutes of the first half playing with 14 men due to yellow cards issued to Handre Pollard and Ruan Nortje.

Despite being a man short, hooker Johan Grobbelaar managed to score a try late in the first half, narrowing the gap to 21-10 at the break. Ackermann acknowledged the strain the yellow cards placed on the forwards, who had to work extremely hard, and noted the importance of that try. The second half witnessed a determined Bulls fightback. A pivotal moment came when the pack won a crucial penalty at a scrum in a dangerous position, halting Glasgow's momentum.

Although the Bulls' attack remained sporadic, they gradually chipped away at the deficit. Fly-half Handre Pollard, however, missed a conversion and three penalty kicks in the second half, two of which were fairly straightforward chances. Ackermann downplayed the impact, revealing that Pollard committed to extra goal-kicking practice and adding that some coaches viewed the misses positively as they kept Glasgow confined to their own half. Ultimately, the Bulls edged ahead, securing a one-point victory.

Looking ahead to the final, Ackermann emphasized the need for consistency in preparation and planning, suggesting he won't change too much from the current formula. The Bulls will take a few days off after returning from Scotland before regrouping. While Leinster finished the round-robin stage second on the log behind Glasgow, the Bulls' gritty performance in Edinburgh has shifted perceptions, with few now willing to bet against them in the championship decider





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