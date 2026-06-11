Bulls coach Johan Ackermann: Players will focus on Grand Final, not Springbok ambitions

Bulls head coach Johan Ackermann believes his players will only focus on their Grand Final and not on Springbok ambitions just yet ahead of their clash against Leinster next Friday. The final next Friday will serve as a final audition for players looking to state their case for Springbok selection.

Bulls head coach Johan Ackermann believes his players will only focus on their Grand Final and not on Springbok ambitions just yet ahead of their clash against Leinster next Friday.

The final next Friday will serve as a final audition for players looking to state their case for Springbok selection. According to Ackermann, he knows his players will focus on the job at hand and see it as another opportunity to strengthen their claims. The Bulls coach also confirmed that they do not have any new injuries, and it is expected they will welcome back a few players who did not face the Glasgow Warriors in the semi-final in Edinburgh.

The Loftus side should still be loaded with international players to face their Irish opponents. The Bulls coach also mentioned that their set-piece defence and breakdown need improvement for the final





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Rugby Bulls Coach Johan Ackermann Springbok Ambitions Grand Final Leinster URC Grand Final Bok Call-Up Nations Championship Squad Rassie Erasmus Boks SA ‘A’ International Season Bok Selection Springbok Bulls Players Glasgow Warriors Edinburgh Loftus Versfeld Dublin Set-Piece Defence Breakdown Possession Discipline Chance In The Final

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