Bulls coach confirms David Kriel's achilles surgery, updates on Cheswill Jooste and more

Bulls coach Johan Ackermann confirmed on Friday that utility back David Kriel underwent achilles surgery earlier this week. The injury brings an abrupt end to Kriel's Bulls career, with the versatile back set to join La Rochelle at the conclusion of the season. Ackermann also provided an update on wing Cheswill Jooste, who is battling a hamstring injury after an unfortunate run of setbacks. "Clinically, with his injury, he is out for four weeks. This is only week one, so realistically he would probably only be ready if we had the privilege of playing in the final." "One thing about Cheswill is he is very committed to his rehab and he recovers quickly," Ackermann added. "With the situation we are in, with David and Sebastian out, we will ask nicely that Cheswill stays with us, with the playoffs ahead."

Bulls coach Johan Ackermann confirmed on Friday that utility back David Kriel underwent achilles surgery earlier this week. The injury brings an abrupt end to Kriel's Bulls career, with the versatile back set to join La Rochelle at the conclusion of the season.

Ackermann also provided an update on wing Cheswill Jooste, who is battling a hamstring injury after an unfortunate run of setbacks.

"Clinically, with his injury, he is out for four weeks. This is only week one, so realistically he would probably only be ready if we had the privilege of playing in the final.

" "One thing about Cheswill is he is very committed to his rehab and he recovers quickly," Ackermann added. "With the situation we are in, with David and Sebastian out, we will ask nicely that Cheswill stays with us, with the playoffs ahead.





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David Kriel Achilles Surgery Bulls Cheswill Jooste Hamstring Injury Vodacom URC Loftus Versfeld Benetton Playoffs

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