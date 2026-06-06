Bulls claw their way back from Murrayfield grave to book URC final place

The Vodacom Bulls made a remarkable comeback in their semifinal match against Glasgow Warriors, winning 22-21 after being down 21-3 at halftime. The team showed grit, heart, and determination, characteristics that have become a hallmark of their season.

The Vodacom Bulls made a remarkable comeback in their semifinal match against Glasgow Warriors , winning 22-21 after being down 21-3 at halftime. The team showed grit, heart, and determination, characteristics that have become a hallmark of their season.

Despite a poor game from pivot Handre Pollard, who gave away a crucial yellow card and missed several kickable penalties, the Bulls' resolve and fightback ultimately paid off. The team's coach, Johan Ackermann, has been praised for his leadership and faith in the team, even during their seven-game losing streak. The Bulls will now play in their fourth URC final in five years, with a chance to break their own duck and finally win the trophy.

The team's exceptional play, particularly from Cameron Hanekom, Embrose Papier, and Johan Grobbelaar, was a key factor in their victory. The match was a testament to the team's resilience and ability to overcome adversity, and they will now head into the final with confidence





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Vodacom Bulls Glasgow Warriors URC Final Handre Pollard Cameron Hanekom Embrose Papier

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