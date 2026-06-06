Bulls Claw Their Way Back from Murrayfield Grave to Book URC Final Place

The Vodacom Bulls pulled off a historic comeback in the Vodacom United Rugby Championship semifinal against Glasgow Warriors, beating them 22-21 after being down 21-3 at halftime. This was one of the biggest upsets in the competition's history, and it marked the Bulls' fourth URC final appearance in five years.

The Vodacom Bulls pulled off a historic comeback in the Vodacom United Rugby Championship semifinal against Glasgow Warriors , beating them 22-21 after being down 21-3 at halftime.

This was one of the biggest upsets in the competition's history, and it marked the Bulls' fourth URC final appearance in five years. The team will now have a chance to break their duck and finally win the trophy that has eluded them for so long. The comeback was fueled by the Bulls' grit, heart, and determination, which were on full display throughout the game.

Despite being down by 18 points, the Bulls refused to give up and continued to fight for every inch of territory. In the second half, they managed to score two tries, one of which was disallowed due to a yellow card, and they also managed to get back into the game through a penalty try.

However, the game was far from over, and the Bulls were still in a precarious position. They were given a lifeline when Handre Pollard, their star pivot, missed several crucial kicks, including three penalty kicks in a row. This was uncharacteristic of Pollard, who is known for his accuracy under pressure. The Bulls also had to deal with the loss of two players to yellow cards, which put them at a disadvantage.

Despite all this, the team managed to stay in the game and eventually came out on top. The win was a testament to the team's resolve and determination, and it marked a significant turning point in their season. The Bulls will now move on to the URC final, where they will face off against a yet-to-be-determined opponent. The game will be played in a fortnight's time, after a week's break.

The Bulls will be looking to finally win the trophy that has eluded them for so long, and they will be confident in their ability to do so after this historic comeback. The team's coach, Johan Ackermann, was proud of his team's performance and said that they had repaid his belief in them. The win was a significant milestone for the team and their coaching staff, and it marked a new chapter in their history.

The Bulls' victory was also a testament to the team's resilience and determination, and it showed that they are a team to be reckoned with in the URC. The game was a thrilling and intense affair, with both teams giving it their all. In the end, the Bulls emerged victorious, and they will now look to build on this momentum as they move forward in the competition.

The team's players were overjoyed with the win, and they celebrated with a mix of relief and excitement. The win was a significant moment for the team, and it will be remembered for a long time to come. The Bulls' victory was also a testament to the team's ability to overcome adversity and to never give up.

The team's coach, Johan Ackermann, said that he still believed in his team even when they were on a seven-game losing streak, and the team repaid that belief with a historic comeback. The win marked a significant turning point in the team's season, and it will be remembered as one of the greatest comebacks in URC history. The Bulls will now move on to the URC final, where they will face off against a yet-to-be-determined opponent.

The game will be played in a fortnight's time, after a week's break. The Bulls will be looking to finally win the trophy that has eluded them for so long, and they will be confident in their ability to do so after this historic comeback. The team's players were overjoyed with the win, and they celebrated with a mix of relief and excitement.

The win was a significant moment for the team, and it will be remembered for a long time to come. The Bulls' victory was also a testament to the team's ability to overcome adversity and to never give up. The team's coach, Johan Ackermann, said that he still believed in his team even when they were on a seven-game losing streak, and the team repaid that belief with a historic comeback.

The win marked a significant turning point in the team's season, and it will be remembered as one of the greatest comebacks in URC history. The Bulls will now move on to the URC final, where they will face off against a yet-to-be-determined opponent. The game will be played in a fortnight's time, after a week's break.

The Bulls will be looking to finally win the trophy that has eluded them for so long, and they will be confident in their ability to do so after this historic comeback. The team's players were overjoyed with the win, and they celebrated with a mix of relief and excitement. The win was a significant moment for the team, and it will be remembered for a long time to come.

The Bulls' victory was also a testament to the team's ability to overcome adversity and to never give up. The team's coach, Johan Ackermann, said that he still believed in his team even when they were on a seven-game losing streak, and the team repaid that belief with a historic comeback. The win marked a significant turning point in the team's season, and it will be remembered as one of the greatest comebacks in URC history





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