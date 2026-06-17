Bulls Aim to End Final Drought Against Leinster in URC Grand Final

The Bulls and Leinster prepare for a high-stakes United Rugby Championship Grand Final at Croke Park. The Bulls, chasing their first title after three previous final losses, field a squad rich with Springbok internationals and World Cup winners, while Leinster rely on a cohesive home advantage and set-piece strength. Key battles up front and in the backlines will determine the champion.

The Bulls and Leinster are set to clash in the United Rugby Championship (URC) Grand Final at Croke Park , with kick-off scheduled for 8.30pm. Bulls captain Marcell Coetzee and Leinster skipper Caelan Doris were photographed with the trophy ahead of the decisive match.

The Bulls, seeking their first URC title after three prior final defeats, have named a 23-man squad featuring 11 Springboks in the starting lineup and five more on the bench under head coach Johan Ackermann. Their path to the final included a remarkable comeback from 21-3 down to defeat Glasgow Warriors in the semi-final, a performance that provides momentum as they face a rematch of last year's final.

However, the Bulls acknowledge that success hinges on their day-to-day execution, particularly in containing Leinster's structured attack and maintaining precision against a disciplined home defence, all while contending with a vociferous crowd at Croke Park. Coach Ackermann emphasized the privilege of competing at this level, stating that belief in their ability to win is essential.

The forward battle promises to be intense, with only two players in the Bulls starting pack lacking international experience, allowing them to match Leinster's Irish internationals physically. The Bulls may hold an advantage in the scrums, but Leinster's adept loose trio could dominate the breakdown. Both teams boast exceptional lineout jumpers, setting the stage for a fierce contest in the air.

Bulls coach Ackermann noted the need to confront Leinster head-on in set-pieces, recognizing their opponents' strength in the scrum, lineout, and maul. In the backline, the Bulls wield significant experience with four players who have previously lifted the Webb Ellis Cup, including flyhalf Handré Pollard and fullback Willie le Roux, who are back-to-back Rugby World Cup winners. Their knockout expertise could prove pivotal.

The Bulls' wing pairing of Kurt-Lee Arendse and Stravino Jacobs offers explosive power, but if their attacking rhythm falters, Leinster's coordinated backline movement may take control. The lineups for the final are confirmed.

For the Bulls: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Canan Moodie, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Stravino Jacobs, 10 Handré Pollard, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Cameron Hanekom, 7 Elrigh Louw, 6 Marcell Coetzee (captain), 5 Ruan Nortjé, 4 Ruan Vermaak, 3 Francois Klopper, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp. Bench: 16 Marco van Staden, 17 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Cobus Wiese, 20 Jeandré Rudolph, 21 Zak Burger, 22 Stedman Gans, 23 Nizaam Carr.

For Leinster: 15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Tommy O'Brien, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 Jamie Osborne, 11 James Lowe, 10 Sam Prendergast, 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 8 Caelan Doris, 7 Josh van der Flier, 6 Max Deegan, 5 James Ryan, 4 Joe McCarthy, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 2 Rónan Kelleher, 1 Jerry Cahir. Bench: 16 Dan Sheehan, 17 Alex Usanov, 18 Thomas Clarkson, 19 Diarmuid Mangan, 20 Jack Conan, 21 Luke McGrath, 22 Harry Byrne, 23 Garry Ringrose.

The outcome will likely be decided by which team starts strongly and efficiently converts their limited scoring opportunities. After years of final heartbreak, the Bulls are determined to secure the URC crown on this occasion





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URC Grand Final Bulls Vs Leinster Marcell Coetzee Caelan Doris Johan Ackermann Handré Pollard Willie Le Roux Croke Park

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