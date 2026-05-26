Budget Vote Speech Analysis: Mixed Reactions on Higher Education and Training Minister's Handling of Nsfas and Post-School Education System

Members of Parliament delivered mixed reactions to Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela’s first Budget Vote speech on Tuesday, with opposition parties accusing the department of weak accountability, governance failures, and failing to tackle youth unemployment.

Several MPs used the debate to criticise the minister's handling of Nsfas and the broader post-school education system. Members of Parliament delivered mixed reactions to Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela’s first Budget Vote speech on Tuesday, with opposition parties accusing the department of weak accountability, governance failures, and failing to tackle youth unemployment .

Tabling the budget in Parliament, Manamela announced that the Department of Higher Education and Training had been allocated R149.2 billion for the 2026/7 financial year, with the bulk of the funding earmarked for universities, TVET colleges, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas), and skills development initiatives. The minister framed the budget around what he called a ‘Skills Revolution’, aimed at linking education, training, and employment opportunities.

Deputy Higher Education Minister Mimmy Gondwe, from the DA, warned that youth unemployment remained one of South Africa’s biggest threats, with 60.9% of those aged 15 to 24 unemployed. She defended the role of CET colleges and outlined partnerships with private companies to improve student employability.

However, she sharply criticised the current Nsfas model, saying there is no longer a need for it and it should be replaced with a student funding model. Tensions rose as Nsfas administrator faced parliament on board saga. ANC rejected calls by the DA to disestablish Nsfas and transfer funds to universities. Mismanagement of funds at these institutions necessitated SIU investigations and recoveries worth over two billion rands.

EFF’s Sihle Lonzi questioned the minister’s decision to place Nsfas under administration and alleged political interference in appointments. Other MPs criticised vacancies in the department and delays around plans for the proposed Ekurhuleni university. The EFF’s Sihle Lonzi told the minister: ‘You promised us transparency, yet oversight processes continue to be undermined by delays and missing documentation’





TheCitizen_News / 🏆 6. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Higher Education And Training Minister Budget Vote Speech National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) Youth Unemployment CET Colleges Skills Revolution National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) Higher Education And Training Department Higher Education And Training Department National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) Higher Education And Training Department Higher Education And Training Department National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) Higher Education And Training Department Higher Education And Training Department National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) Higher Education And Training Department Higher Education And Training Department National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) Higher Education And Training Department Higher Education And Training Department National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) Higher Education And Training Department Higher Education And Training Department National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) Higher Education And Training Department Higher Education And Training Department National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) Higher Education And Training Department Higher Education And Training Department National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) Higher Education And Training Department Higher Education And Training Department National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) Higher Education And Training Department Higher Education And Training Department National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) Higher Education And Training Department Higher Education And Training Department National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) Higher Education And Training Department Higher Education And Training Department National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) Higher Education And Training Department Higher Education And Training Department National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) Higher Education And Training Department Higher Education And Training Department National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) Higher Education And Training Department Higher Education And Training Department National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) Higher Education And Training Department Higher Education And Training Department National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) Higher Education And Training Department Higher Education And Training Department National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) Higher Education And Training Department Higher Education And Training Department National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) Higher Education And Training Department Higher Education And Training Department National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) Higher Education And Training Department Higher Education And Training Department National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) Higher Education And Training Department Higher Education And Training Department National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) Higher Education And Training Department Higher Education And Training Department National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) Higher Education And Training Department Higher Education And Training Department National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) Higher Education And Training Department Higher Education And Training Department National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) Higher Education And Training Department Higher Education And Training Department National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) Higher Education And Training Department Higher Education And Training Department National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) Higher Education And Training Department Higher Education And Training Department National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) Higher Education And Training Department Higher Education And Training Department National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) Higher Education And Training Department Higher Education And Training Department National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) Higher Education And Training Department Higher Education And Training Department National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) Higher Education And Training Department Higher Education And Training Department National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) Higher Education And Training Department Higher Education And Training Department National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) Higher Education And Training Department Higher Education And Training Department National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) Higher Education And Training Department Higher Education And Training Department National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) Higher Education And Training Department Higher Education And Training Department National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) Higher Education And Training Department Higher Education And Training Department National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) Higher Education And Training Department Higher Education And Training Department National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) Higher Education And Training Department Higher Education And Training Department National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) Higher Education And Training Department Higher Education And Training Department National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) Higher Education And Training Department Higher Education And Training Department National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) Higher Education And Training Department Higher Education And Training Department National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) Higher Education And Training Department Higher Education And Training Department National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) Higher Education And Training Department Higher Education And Training Department National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) Higher Education And Training Department Higher Education And Training Department National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) Higher Education And Training Department Higher Education And Training Department National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) Higher Education And Training Department Higher Education And Training Department National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) Higher Education And Training Department Higher Education And Training Department National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) Higher Education And Training Department Higher Education And Training Department National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) Higher Education And Training Department Higher Education And Training Department National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) Higher Education And Training Department Higher Education And Training

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rejection Rates for Car Warranty Claims Are Higher Than You ThinkA recent report highlights the high rate of claim rejections for car warranties, with the most common reasons including a lack of understanding of what's covered, skipping services, and repairs exceeding limits.

Read more »

Omnia shares rise as it expects higher earningsHEPS for the year ended March expected to increase by between 17% and 23%

Read more »

STEM Education Must Evolve to Address Complex ProblemsSTEM fields drive modern civilisation, but education must adapt to produce graduates prepared for tomorrow's challenges.

Read more »

Manamela’s digital bet: Can SA’s higher education system survive the revolution under way?Higher Education Minister Buti Manamela says South Africa must urgently adapt its education and training system to artificial intelligence, automation and digital transformation as the country confronts a “workforce-transition capacity problem”

Read more »