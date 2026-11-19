Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou calls for urgent meetings with national team officials regarding player selection policies, citing physical strain and lack of game time for squad members during recent international breaks.

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has issued a formal call for immediate dialogue between club and national team management to address critical issues surrounding player welfare and selection strategies. This demand arises as the Buccaneers prepare for their Carling Knockout Cup semifinal against Stellenbosch FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, scheduled for 3.30pm. Ouaddou expressed deep frustration that several of his key players, who were called up to the Bafana Bafana and South Africa under-23 squads, were excluded from match minutes during the recent international window.

Exclusions Spark Club-Coach Tensions

The Buccaneers coach focused his criticism primarily on the South Africa under-23 setup, where head coach Raymond Mdaka opted not to utilize midfielders Camren Dansin and regular starter Simphiwe Selepe in the Olympic qualifiers against Madagascar. Furthermore, for the senior Bafana Bafana squad, goalkeeper Sipho Chaine and defender Lebone Seema were not used by coach Pitso Mosimane during their respective matches. Ouaddou stated that such decisions create significant difficulties for club coaches, who must balance immediate competitive demands with long-term player development.

Also read Ouaddou decries lack of game time for Bucs stars in national teams

Call for Strategic Alignment Meeting

Ouaddou emphasized the necessity of a direct meeting with national team leadership to ensure better coordination. He said he would be happy to meet with coach Pitso Mosimane, noting that it is important for both parties to align their perspectives on player usage. He also expressed a desire to meet with the under-23 and under-20 coaches, arguing that since club and national staff are essentially working for the same national football ecosystem, alignment is crucial for the sport's health.

Fixture Congestion and Player Fatigue

The timing of these frustrations is particularly acute given the Pirates' heavy fixture list in the coming weeks. Ouaddou highlighted the logistical nightmare of preparing players for crucial matches in December, including the Carling Cup, Betway Premiership games, and the Champions League. He questioned the feasibility of preparing his squad adequately when players return from international duty having played minimal minutes, asking rhetorically if there is enough time in ten days to make a strong physical preparation when the reality is no.

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The Equity Argument in Player Selection

Ouaddou argued that the current system lacks equity, comparing players to valuable assets that clubs invest in and expect to receive in good condition. He stated that when he gives a club a diamond, he expects to recover it in a good state, but this is not happening as most of his players go to the national team, and half of these players do not get game time. He cited the example of Camren Dansin, stating he would have preferred for him to stay with him rather than travel and sit on the bench, as playing only one or two games is not enough to justify the travel and fatigue.

Future Steps and National Duty Balance

Despite the friction, Ouaddou reaffirmed that club coaches are at the service of the country, ready to salute when players are called up like in the army. He acknowledged that while he works for his own interests, he is happy to see South Africa win games, qualify for the World Cup, and reach big stages at the Africa Cup of Nations. However, he insisted that football is a bridge requiring mutual understanding, and he needs to talk about these things to ensure that players are not left flat and unprepared for the critical challenges facing Orlando Pirates in the near future.