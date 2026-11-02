Bubba Watson Joins 2026 Nedbank Golf Challenge Field at Sun City

Bubba Watson joins the 2026 Nedbank Golf Challenge field at Sun City. Two-time Masters champion makes debut alongside Wyndham Clark and Justin Rose.

Bubba Watson will make his long-awaited debut at the 2026 Nedbank Golf Challenge, adding significant star power to the tournament field. The event, honoring the legendary Gary Player, is scheduled to take place from 3 to 6 December at the revamped Gary Player Country Club in Sun City. Watson becomes the fourth Major champion to confirm his participation in this prestigious African tournament.

Star-Studded Roster at Nedbank

Watson secures his spot alongside a formidable lineup that includes current US Open champion Wyndham Clark. The field also features former US Open champions Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Rose. This combination creates what is described as the strongest gathering of talent in recent history for the competition. His addition highlights the growing prestige of the event on the global stage.

Also read Princess Anne to Visit Cape Town in November 2026 for Agricultural and Business Engagements

American Dominance Continues

Watson aims to continue the impressive historical influence of American players at this specific tournament. Johnny Miller claimed victory in the inaugural event back in 1981, setting a high bar. Subsequent champions like Raymond Floyd, Corey Pavin, and Jim Furyk also hail from the United States. More recently, Max Homa and Johannes Veerman have added to this strong American legacy.

Local Talent and Personal Connections

Watson expressed deep appreciation for South Africa and its vibrant golfing culture. He noted that the country produces many great players and that locals live for sports. Watson also highlighted the unique opportunity to view local wildlife as a major attraction. He looked forward to reconnecting with fans and returning to the course after previous visits. This personal connection adds an emotional layer to his professional commitment.

Advertisement

South African Champions Return

The local challenge has been significantly strengthened by the inclusion of Branden Grace and Aldrich Potgieter. Grace returns as the last South African winner, having claimed the title in 2017. He holds a record for the lowest round in men's Major Championship history with a score of 62 at The Open in 2017. He has nine wins on the DP World Tour and is eager to compete again.

Emerging Young Stars Compete

Aldrich Potgieter will also make his third appearance in this high-profile event. At 22 years old, he is the youngest winner in Korn Ferry Tour history. He is also recognized as the youngest South African to ever win on the PGA Tour. In his previous debut in 2024, he led through 54 holes before finishing second. His performance showed great promise and potential for future tournaments.