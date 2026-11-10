Bryson DeChambeau Would Bring Eyeballs to European Tour, Says Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy says Bryson DeChambeau would draw eyeballs to the European Tour after LIV Golf shut down, ahead of the Tour Championship in Dubai.

Rory McIlroy has said that Bryson DeChambeau would bring eyeballs to the European Tour if he decides to accept membership on the circuit following the collapse of LIV Golf. McIlroy made the comments on Tuesday, ahead of this week's Tour Championship in Dubai. The breakaway league announced last week that it was shutting down operations after its lead investors, BC Partners, pulled out.

The European Tour remains the focus of the wider debate because several LIV stars have already committed to it. Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton have both confirmed that they will play on the European Tour next year. DeChambeau, by contrast, has not committed to anything and is one of the players seeking to bring BC Partners back to the negotiation table.

Also read DeChambeau Reflects on LIV Golf Closure and Future Humility

How DeChambeau Can Secure a European Tour Card

DeChambeau can secure a European Tour card through his 2024 US Open triumph. The two-time major champion's exemption runs until 2027, which is the last year before that privilege runs out. That timeline gives him a defined window to decide how he wants to continue his competitive career in Europe.

The mechanics matter because the reason LIV Golf collapsed was rooted in player commitment. The league said that a majority of players had not signed up for LIV Golf 2.0, and that shortfall led BC Partners to withdraw its backing. Without that support, the players who remain unsigned face fewer obvious options for regular competition.

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McIlroy Argues DeChambeau Would Draw Attention

McIlroy said that a name like Bryson DeChambeau brings everything he carries with him, both good and bad, and that he brings eyeballs. McIlroy described this as a good thing for tournaments. He also said that he was certainly not in DeChambeau's shoes and would never want to be.

McIlroy added that DeChambeau does not appear to have many options. He said that if DeChambeau wants to play competitive golf, it does not seem like he has many choices. The remark frames the decision as one driven by circumstance rather than by a single preference.

Race to Dubai Stakes Shape the Season Finale

McIlroy arrives at the season-ending Tour Championship ranked second in the Race to Dubai, behind Eugenio Chacarra. He trails the Spaniard by 533.93 points. There are 2 000 points available for the champion, and a win would guarantee him the season-long title.

McIlroy, the reigning Masters champion, is chasing an unprecedented fourth European Tour Championship title. He also hopes to match Colin Montgomerie's record of eight Order of Merit crowns on the circuit. He has played 60 rounds on the Earth course, and 53 of them have been under par. His worst finish there is a tie for 22nd in 2023.

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McIlroy said the course has been very good to him over the years and that he has a lot of experience at the top end of the leaderboard. He finished third in Abu Dhabi last week. He said he made some ground last week, maybe not as much as he wanted, but felt it was a step in the right direction.

Rahm, who won in Abu Dhabi last week, is also among those chasing Chacarra and McIlroy. That result helped him jump to sixth place in the season standings. Rahm has played only five Tour Championships, has won three of them, and has never finished outside the top five. He said that he had not thought, even after winning last week, that he would have a chance to win the Race to Dubai at all.

The field includes 50 players, and the top nine have a mathematical chance of winning the Race to Dubai. The source also states that the top-10 players in the Race to Dubai who are not already members will secure their cards on the PGA Tour. Those outcomes will be decided at the Tour Championship this week in Dubai.