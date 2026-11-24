Brown Mogotsi appears in Pretoria Magistrate's Court charged with lying under oath at the Madlanga commission. He claimed a non-existent role as a contact agent.

Brown Mogotsi has been summoned to the Pretoria Magistrate's Court to face charges related to providing false testimony during his appearance before the Madlanga commission. The summons, served on Tuesday, mandates his presence in court to answer allegations that he lied under oath regarding his professional status within the South African Police Service.

Mogotsi, who has been in police custody since May, originally faced charges for allegedly fabricating an assassination attempt against himself. However, the legal focus has now shifted to his conduct during public hearings in November. The prosecution alleges that his claim of holding an official title within the police structure was entirely fictitious and designed to mislead the commission and the public.

Also read Brown Mogotsi to face fresh charges

Fabricated Title Contact Agent

During his November testimony, Mogotsi stated that he was employed as a crime intelligence contact agent. Police spokesperson Colonel Amanda van Wyk has firmly rejected this claim, stating that the designation does not exist within the service's hierarchy. Van Wyk clarified that the police do not recruit civilians to assist as agents in this capacity and that Mogotsi was never recruited or utilized in such a role.

Records indicate that Mogotsi was registered as a police informant in 2001 but was subsequently deregistered from that status years ago. The National Prosecuting Authority confirmed that Mogotsi is facing a Schedule 1 offense, which relates to the contravention of the commissions legislation. This charge stems specifically from his alleged misrepresentation of his official standing while providing evidence under oath.

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Allegations Against Senior Police Officials

The context of Mogotsi's testimony involved serious accusations against high-ranking police officials. He claimed to have investigated reports suggesting that KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini were acting as agents for the Central Intelligence Agency. These assertions were made under intense questioning by commission chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

Mogotsi eventually conceded that these allegations were based on hearsay and formally withdrew the claims. He also admitted to fabricating WhatsApp messages to create a false impression of closeness with suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu. Mogotsi explained that he deliberately cultivated this image to gain the trust of Mchunu and others, including Vusimuzi Cat Matlala, as part of his self-described intelligence work.

Financial Corruption Claims and Withdrawals

Beyond the allegations regarding state security agencies, Mogotsi initially accused Vusimuzi Cat Matlala of paying R7 million to national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola and former police minister Bheki Cele. These payments were alleged to be in exchange for securing a controversial R360 million SAPS health tender. Mogotsi further claimed that Matlala had handed undisclosed funds to Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi at his Umhlanga residence.

Mogotsi admitted to lying to Matlala about Mchunu's whereabouts while soliciting fundraising money. He denied having a personal relationship with Mchunu and rejected claims that he authored messages arranging meetings between the two men. His admissions of deception have complicated his legal standing, leading to the current summons for perjury.

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Commission Targets Lawyer Ulrich Roux

In a related development, the Madlanga commission is considering reporting Ulrich Roux, the lawyer for North West businessman Suliman Carrim, to the Legal Practice Council. The commission alleges that Roux may have violated clauses 57.1 and 57.9 of the code of conduct for legal practitioners. These clauses prohibit attorneys from knowingly relying on false allegations in their court submissions.

The issue arose during Carrim's appearance in Pretoria Magistrate's Court regarding charges of contravening the Commission Acts. Carrim was granted bail in this matter but remains in custody due to a denied bail application in Musina. The commission's spokesperson, Jeremy Michaels, described Roux's statements as scandalous and calculated to discredit the commission.

Legal Standoff and Next Steps

Roux defended his actions by stating that attorneys act on their clients' instructions and maintained that the commission's previous statement regarding Carrim's failure to report was premature and malicious. He asserted that his offices would rely on the Criminal Procedure Act and South African case law to address any formal complaint lodged with the Legal Practice Council.

The proceedings against Brown Mogotsi have been postponed to December 1. This delay allows investigators time to conduct bail investigations and gather additional evidence regarding his alleged perjury. The outcome of these proceedings will determine the severity of the consequences for his misleading testimony before the Madlanga commission.