Brown Mogotsi Faces Bail Hearing for Alleged Bribery and Defeating Justice

Brown Mogotsi, a self-proclaimed crime intelligence agent, has had his bail application postponed after he was accused of providing an unverifiable address to the investigating officer. Mogotsi is facing a charge of defeating the ends of justice and is also alleged to have attempted to bribe the investigating officer. The hearing for his bail application has been postponed to Thursday.

Brown Mogotsi is facing a charge of defeating the ends of justice after his bail application was postponed to Thursday. The self-proclaimed crime intelligence agent’s bail was postponed after it was revealed that he had given the investigating officer a home address they couldn’t verify.

According to the affidavit, the investigating officer went to the address in Mmabatho, North West, and was told by a woman that Mogotsi did not live there. Mogotsi allegedly attempted to offer the investigating officer a bribe in exchange for not opposing his bail. The state argued that Mogotsi’s release on bail could endanger people due to one of the charges he faces relating to firing a firearm in public





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