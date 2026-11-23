North West businessman Brown Mogotsi has been charged with perjury over statements made under oath to the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, including claims he was a Crime Intelligence contact agent. He is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Tuesday, November 24.

North West businessman Brown Mogotsi has been formally charged with perjury over statements he allegedly made under oath before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. He is expected to appear before the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Tuesday, November 24, following the laying of charges.

The charges relate to allegations that Mogotsi knowingly and intentionally made false statements under oath before the commission, thereby committing perjury. Police said the statements in question include claims made in his affidavit and oral testimony before the commission. Mogotsi allegedly told the commission that he was a registered contact agent working for the South African Police Service Crime Intelligence division.

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Mogotsi claimed Crime Intelligence role

He maintained that he had worked with Crime Intelligence for several years, initially as an informant before becoming a contact agent. During his November 2025 testimony at the commission, held at the Brigitte Mabandla Judicial College in Pretoria, Mogotsi said he was recruited as a SAPS informant in 1999. He defined a contact agent as a link between an intelligence service, an informant, or an undercover operative.

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He said the work involved gathering intelligence, cultivating informant networks and relaying information to an assigned handler. He also told the commission he had been involved in Crime Intelligence activities since the late 1990s and worked as an agent under the supervision of handlers.

However, police said he was registered only as an informant from 9 January to 20 August 2001. His account and the legitimacy of his claimed intelligence role came under intense scrutiny during cross-examination, and he struggled to substantiate aspects of his claims. Questions were also raised about his qualifications, registration and authority to perform intelligence-related duties. His alleged intelligence background became a significant point of contention during the commissions investigation into political interference, corruption and manipulation of police investigations.

Businessman linked to political interference

Mogotsi is a businessman from the North West province who has emerged as one of the controversial figures in the investigation into alleged political interference in South Africa's criminal justice system. He attracted national attention after explosive allegations by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Mkhwanazi implicated Mogotsi in alleged links between political figures, senior police officials and controversial businessman Vusimuzi Cat Matlala.

The allegations placed Mogotsi under the spotlight, with questions raised about his access to sensitive police information and his alleged involvement in communications between suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and Matlala. During his appearance before the Madlanga Commission in November 2025, Mogotsi defended his access to confidential police information, claiming it stemmed from his work as a Crime Intelligence contact agent.

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Mogotsi faces multiple additional charges

In February 2026, he also appeared before Parliaments Ad Hoc Committee investigating allegations of criminality, corruption and political interference in the police service, where he again defended his purported links to Crime Intelligence. Meanwhile, Mogotsi faces charges in another case. The charges are defeating the ends of justice, perjury, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and discharging a firearm in a public area. The case is related to orchestrating his own attempted assassination in Vosloorus on 3 November 2025.

That matter was postponed to 9 December for the state to comply with a court order. The order requires the state to hand over anonymous witness cellphone records, as well as employers clock-in and clock-out times to test the witnesses whereabouts and communications. Mogotsi has also denied allegations that he planned to escape from custody, telling the Johannesburg Magistrates Court that there was no uniform ready. He remains in custody after being denied bail on four occasions.