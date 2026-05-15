Brown Mogotsi Arrested for Defeating the Ends of Justice: Allegations of Political Interference and Corruption

The news text highlights the arrest of Brown Mogotsi for allegedly defeating the ends of justice in a November 2025 shooting in Vosloorus, and the subsequent investigation into his possession of an unlicensed firearm, ammunition, and discharging a firearm within a municipal area. The incident is linked to serious and violent crimes, including murder and attempted murder, in association with a firearm. Mogotsi, a well-known figure in allegations of corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system, attended the Madlanga Commission and attempted to have the evidence leader advocate recuse himself, but his efforts failed, and the reasons for the dismissal are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Brown Mogotsi was arrested on Friday after appearing before the Madlanga Commission due to allegations of staged a shooting, possession of an unlicensed firearm , possession of ammunition , and discharging a firearm within a municipal area .

He is a central figure in allegations of political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system, which the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry is probing. When he attempted to have evidence leader advocate Matthew Chaskalson recuse himself, his request was dismissed by the commission chairperson





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Brown Mogotsi Arrest Political Interference Corruption Staged Shooting Possession Of An Unlicensed Firearm Possession Of Ammunition Discharging A Firearm Within A Municipal Area Madlanga Commission Whistleblowers Protection Delayed Justice

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