Brown Mogotsi, a self-proclaimed SAPS informant, arrested for allegedly staging his own assassination attempt

Brown Mogotsi, a North West-based self-proclaimed SAPS informant, is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday after being arrested for allegedly staging his own assassination attempt last November. He is facing a charge of defeating the ends of justice, stemming from a shooting incident which took place in Vosloorus, south-east of Johannesburg. National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says, ‘The case emanates from the alleged staging of an attempted assassination on the suspect’s life in Vosloorus. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the firearm used in the commission of the crime has also been linked to other serious and violent crimes, including cases of murder and attempted murder.’

North West-based self-proclaimed SAPS informant, Brown Mogotsi , is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday after being arrested for allegedly staging his own assassination attempt last November.

He is facing a charge of defeating the ends of justice, stemming from a shooting incident which took place in Vosloorus, south-east of Johannesburg. National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says, ‘The case emanates from the alleged staging of an attempted assassination on the suspect’s life in Vosloorus. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the firearm used in the commission of the crime has also been linked to other serious and violent crimes, including cases of murder and attempted murder.





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Brown Mogotsi SAPS Informant Assault Attempted Assassination Firearm Crime National Police Spokesperson Athlenda Mathe Preliminary Investigations Vosloorus South-East Of Johannesburg Charge Of Defeating The Ends Of Justice

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